In the 'Core of His Soul,' This Is What Gavin Newsom Fears About the 2028 Election

During an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show,” on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed what he fears “in the core of [his] soul” about future elections in America.

“Donald Trump is trying to rig the midterm elections and I fear that we will not have an election in 2028,” the Democrat said. “I really mean that in the core of my soul. Unless we wake up to the code red of what's happening in this country and we wake up soberly to how serious this moment is.”

The governor’s comments came after he acknowledged his party was “crushed” in the 2024 election and they have “a lot of work to do to make up” for their failures.

“Now we’re in a position where we’re struggling to communicate, we’re struggling to win back now the majority in the House of Representatives,” he said.

I fear that we will not have an election in 2028 -- I really mean that in the core of my soul -- unless we wake up to what's happening in this country. pic.twitter.com/BjPsmw2izX — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 24, 2025

Newsom also touched on the more combative approach he’s taken in recent months, arguing it is necessary to push back against the president.

“This guy is flooding the zone, dominating the narratives. Facts don’t seem to matter, and Democrats, frankly, have had a difficult time pushing back,” Newsom said.

“Democrats feel … that there’s sort of this weakness that dominates our brand and our party," he continued. "I think what people appreciate is that we are willing to fight. And not only fight symbolically, by having a little bit of fun, but fight substantively. We have 41 lawsuits against the son of a bitch.”

Failed governor Gavin Newsom went on Stephen Colbert’s failed show and called President Trump “a son of a bitch.”



“We are willing to fight. We have 41 lawsuits against this son of a bitch. We’re not gonna listen to this guy.”

pic.twitter.com/VRWyzMlZvb — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 24, 2025

