Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos
What Do We Make of This Atrocious Issues Poll for Dems?
Olbermann to Scott Jennings: Sorry About Sending You That Tweet Which Was Pretty...
A Former GOP Rep Just Bodied a Former Biden Official on Free Speech...
Oh, Of Course, That's Why This Solar Farm Is Getting the Kibosh
The Reactions to the Trump Tylenol Announcement Have Been Gold
Here's What Jimmy Kimmel Said About Charlie Kirk Upon His Return to the...
Democrats Aren't Too Happy With Kamala Harris' Book Tour
Investing in America: Global Laser Enrichment Helping Power the Future and End Foreign...
Did You Hear What Kamala Said to Her Husband During Walz's VP Debate?
FBI Calls ICE Shooting an 'Act of Targeted Violence' After What Was Written...
How Mamdani Plans to Spend $100M in Taxpayer Money for Illegal Immigrants
VIP
What Trump Had to Say About Kimmel's Return
NAACP: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored Propaganda
Tipsheet

In the 'Core of His Soul,' This Is What Gavin Newsom Fears About the 2028 Election

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 24, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

During an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show,” on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom revealed what he fears “in the core of [his] soul” about future elections in America.

Advertisement

“Donald Trump is trying to rig the midterm elections and I fear that we will not have an election in 2028,” the Democrat said. “I really mean that in the core of my soul. Unless we wake up to the code red of what's happening in this country and we wake up soberly to how serious this moment is.”

The governor’s comments came after he acknowledged his party was “crushed” in the 2024 election and they have “a lot of work to do to make up” for their failures. 

“Now we’re in a position where we’re struggling to communicate, we’re struggling to win back now the majority in the House of Representatives,” he said. 

Newsom also touched on the more combative approach he’s taken in recent months, arguing it is necessary to push back against the president.

Recommended

Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“This guy is flooding the zone, dominating the narratives. Facts don’t seem to matter, and Democrats, frankly, have had a difficult time pushing back,” Newsom said.

“Democrats feel … that there’s sort of this weakness that dominates our brand and our party," he continued. "I think what people appreciate is that we are willing to fight. And not only fight symbolically, by having a little bit of fun, but fight substantively. We have 41 lawsuits against the son of a bitch.”

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about radical politicians like Gavin Newsom. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa
FBI Calls ICE Shooting an 'Act of Targeted Violence' After What Was Written on Rounds Found Near Gunman Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Aren't Too Happy With Kamala Harris' Book Tour Jeff Charles
What Do We Make of This Atrocious Issues Poll for Dems? Matt Vespa
Oh, Of Course, That's Why This Solar Farm Is Getting the Kibosh Matt Vespa
A Billion Views! John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa
Advertisement