Did You See Kamala Harris' Fourth of July Post? Is the Woman Brain...
On This Independence Day, Re-Watch the Greatest Swimming Relay Race (and Comeback) of...
BREAKING: The One Big Beautiful Bill Is Now Law
ABC News, NYT, Marquette, and CBS News Polled on Mass Deportations. It Will...
Did NYC's Communist Mayoral Candidate Just Get Busted Peddling a Race Hoax?
Abrego Garcia's El Salvador Prison Sob Story Just Imploded
Justice Department Drops the Hammer on White Supremacist Murder-for-Hire Plot
Brad Thor’s Edge of Honor: The Fictional Thriller That Feels One Headline Away
Feds Warn of the Biggest Threat to Independence Day Events
The Wannabe Political Assassins of Donald Trump
Trump Marks 4th of July With ‘America First’ Push: Foreign Tourists to Pay...
Adam Schiff's Post About the 4th of July Sure Was Something
New Poll Shows How Many Americans Are Proud of Their National Identity
Happy Independence Day!
Tipsheet

America 250 Celebrations to Include UFC Fight at White House

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 05, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo

As the nation prepares for America’s upcoming 250th birthday, President Trump said there will be special events at national parks and historical sites across the country—including a special one at the White House.

Advertisement

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," Trump said Thursday during a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. 

"Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there. 

"We’re going to build a little — we’re not, Dana is going to do it. Dana is great, one of a kind — going to be a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of ‘250’ also."

A UFC spokesperson confirmed the event to NBC News, noting details would be released “in due time.” 

Recommended

Did You See Kamala Harris' Fourth of July Post? Is the Woman Brain Dead Like Joe? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor expressed strong interest in fighting at the event. 

"To return at the White House ... would be a very intriguing offer and would bring me back in to focus on my return correctly," McGregor said in a separate post.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did You See Kamala Harris' Fourth of July Post? Is the Woman Brain Dead Like Joe? Matt Vespa
The Decline and Fall of Our So-Called Degreed Experts Victor Davis Hanson
ABC News, NYT, Marquette, and CBS News Polled on Mass Deportations. It Will Shatter Libs. Matt Vespa
Adam Schiff's Post About the 4th of July Sure Was Something Rebecca Downs
On This Independence Day, Re-Watch the Greatest Swimming Relay Race (and Comeback) of All Time Matt Vespa
BREAKING: The One Big Beautiful Bill Is Now Law Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did You See Kamala Harris' Fourth of July Post? Is the Woman Brain Dead Like Joe? Matt Vespa
Advertisement