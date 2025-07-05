America 250 Celebrations to Include UFC Fight at White House

As the nation prepares for America’s upcoming 250th birthday, President Trump said there will be special events at national parks and historical sites across the country—including a special one at the White House.

"Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of ‘America250’ and I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight," Trump said Thursday during a speech at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

"Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.

"We’re going to build a little — we’re not, Dana is going to do it. Dana is great, one of a kind — going to be a UFC fight, championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people, and we’re going to do that as part of ‘250’ also."

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump announces there is going to a UFC FIGHT on the lawn of the White House for America’s 250th Birthday



We live in the absolute BEST timeline 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZdqoghAR5B — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 4, 2025

A UFC spokesperson confirmed the event to NBC News, noting details would be released “in due time.”

🚨 The UFC has confirmed they will be holding an event at the White House in 2026, per @NBCNews



“It’s not clear how far along planning for the event is — or how definite it is that it will happen — and the UFC spokesperson said more details would be released ‘in due time.’” pic.twitter.com/xHSjbL8MDH — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 4, 2025

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor expressed strong interest in fighting at the event.

Happy 4th of July, USA. 🇺🇸



Excited with President Trump announcing a UFC fight event at the White House.



I would be honoured! Count me in! 🤩☘️ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 4, 2025

"To return at the White House ... would be a very intriguing offer and would bring me back in to focus on my return correctly," McGregor said in a separate post.