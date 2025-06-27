DHS Highlights the 'Worst of the Worst - LA Edition'

From the beginning, the Trump administration knew they’d face resistance at every level to their mass deportation operations. That’s why border czar Tom Homan suggested the best way to combat that—especially the media’s attempts to derail the effort—would be to show the American people who they arrested and why. Hence, the Department of Homeland Security regularly highlights some of the “worst of the worst” ICE agents arrested.

On Thursday, DHS took to X to give a rundown of some criminal aliens that ICE nabbed in Los Angeles alone.

"While rioters and bad-faith politicians attempt to stop immigration enforcement in Los Angeles — @ICEgov continues to arrest criminal illegal aliens," the department said. "Under @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem, law enforcement is committed to making America SAFE again."

Juventino Acevedo Rodriguez is a registered sex offender and criminal illegal alien from Mexico who reentered the United States illegally after he was removed. He was convicted for having oral sex with an unconscious victim. He is in custody pending removal.

Jesus Zamora-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and a known MS-13 gang member, was convicted for assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to three years in prison. He was also convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and petty theft. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge in 1997 and has entered the U.S. illegally at least two times since. He is in custody pending removal.

Juan Diego Euan, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, and registered sex offender, he was convicted for sexual penetration of a minor under the age of 16. He is in custody pending removal.

Daniel Ofarril, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba. He violated an immigration judge’s 2004 removal order and remained in the United States for decades. He has been arrested for murder, burglary, armed robbery, battery, driving under the influence, and transporting/selling narcotics. He was also convicted of possessing crack cocaine with the intention to sell. He is in custody pending removal.

Salvador Montar Morales, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, unlawfully entered the United States and was convicted of attempted sexual contact with a minor. He is in custody pending removal.

Hung Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, and during his time in the United States, he has been convicted of 22 crimes, including indecent exposure, theft, and possession of burglary tools. In 2023, he was convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant for which he was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment. He is in custody pending removal proceedings.

Efran Omar Rosales-Serrano, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was ordered for removal from the United States in 2021, but illegally reentered in 2023. He was convicted of attempting to molest a victim under 12 years old. He is in custody pending removal.

Elder Orlando Esquivel, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala. He illegally entered the United States on an unknown date and has been convicted of enticing away, keeping, withholding, or concealing away child from their lawful custodian. He is in custody pending removal.

Walter Jose Clarios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, illegally entered the U.S. at least three times after being removed. He was convicted for robbery, burglary, and two drug possession crimes. He will remain in custody pending removal.

Oscar Juventino Ardon Landaverde, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, a known member of the foreign-terrorist gang MS-13 who has reentered the United States multiple times after being removed. He is also watchlisted on the Terrorist Screening Dataset. He is in custody pending removal.

Cielo Vivar-Ubaldo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of having sex with a minor, narcotics violations, and a hit and run. He illegally crossed the border on at least four different occasions. He is in custody pending removal.

Angel Francisco Ortega-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, and in 2023 he was paroled into the United States for prosecution. In 2024, he was convicted of importation of fentanyl and was sentenced to prison for 27 months. He will remain in custody pending removal.

Roberto Martinez-Torres, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of drug trafficking and sentenced to two years and five months in prison. He was also convicted of illegally reentering the United States after he was ordered removed in 2018. He is in custody pending removal.

Otto Fernando Godoy, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, and in 2022 he was paroled into the United States for prosecution. He was convicted of international conspiracy to distribute cocaine and sentenced to 51 months in prison. He will remain in custody pending removal.

Ignacio Soto-Fernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, and in 2021, he was paroled into the United States for prosecution. In 2024, he was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana intended for importation and sentenced to 144 months in prison. He is in custody pending removal.

Vladimir Dunaev, a criminal illegal alien from Russia, and in 2021 he was paroled into the United States for prosecution. In 2024, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and aggravated identity theft, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, for which he was sentenced to a collective total of 10 years and four months in prison. He is in custody pending removal.

Pedro Davalos Castellanos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with a history of violent behavior and has been convicted for domestic battery of a spouse, robbery, burglary, and forgery. He is in custody pending removal.

Jacinto Roberto Mateo, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, registered sex offender and aggravated felon. He was convicted for lewd and lascivious acts with a minor in 2017 and sentenced to three years in prison. He is in custody pending removal.

Feliciano Castro-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested in March of 2025 for sexual battery and touch for sexual arousal. He is in custody pending removal.