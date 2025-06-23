LA County Sheriff's Department Issues Statement About Its 'Unacceptable' Social Media Post on Iran

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department apologized after its social media platforms posted a message sending condolences to Iran after the recent air strikes targeting the nation’s nuclear facilities.

"We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran," the statement read. "This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department."

The statement noted that the Department does not issue comments on military or foreign policy issues.

“We fully recognize that the words and messages we share carry weight,” the statement continued. “As law enforcement professionals, we are entrusted with a position of public responsibility, and that trust demands that we communicate accurately. In this instance, we fell short of that expectation, and we are taking quick corrective action. We are committed to learning from this failure and to prevent such incidents from occurring again.”

The Department said it has launched an “internal review” to determine how the post went up.

"Steps are being taken to strengthen our social media oversight protocols and ensure that any future communications align with our Department's standards on professionalism, respect, and accountability," the statement added.

As Matt reported, Fox News’ Bill Melugin suspected “someone went rogue” with the “unapproved post.”