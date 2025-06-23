Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes...
Oh, You Know the Libs Are Going to Riot Over This Story About...
Yes, This Is a Real Live Fact-Check From the NYT About the Iran...
Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement
FBI on High Alert for Iran-Backed Terror Cells in US
State Department Issues Worldwide Alert
Iran Threatens 'Gambler' Trump
VIP
CBP Memo Shares Concern About a Threat in the US That's 'Never Been...
All It Took Was a New President
The Looming Threat to Our Homeland
VIP
Trump Validated: Poll Shows Voters Agree Iran Is a Threat
Harris Has Her Eyes on the California Governor's Race
The 'Wind Scam' of Wind Turbines
Diplomatic Success: USSR Nuclear Ambitions vs. the Iranian Regime
Tipsheet

LA County Sheriff's Department Issues Statement About Its 'Unacceptable' Social Media Post on Iran

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 23, 2025 7:30 AM
Nick Ut

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department apologized after its social media platforms posted a message sending condolences to Iran after the recent air strikes targeting the nation’s nuclear facilities.

Advertisement

"We are issuing this statement to formally apologize for an offensive and inappropriate social media post recently posted on our Department social media platforms regarding the ongoing conflict in Iran," the statement read. "This post was unacceptable, made in error, and does not reflect the views of Sheriff Robert G. Luna or the Department."

The statement noted that the Department does not issue comments on military or foreign policy issues.

“We fully recognize that the words and messages we share carry weight,” the statement continued. “As law enforcement professionals, we are entrusted with a position of public responsibility, and that trust demands that we communicate accurately. In this instance, we fell short of that expectation, and we are taking quick corrective action. We are committed to learning from this failure and to prevent such incidents from occurring again.” 

The Department said it has launched an “internal review” to determine how the post went up. 

Recommended

Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"Steps are being taken to strengthen our social media oversight protocols and ensure that any future communications align with our Department's standards on professionalism, respect, and accountability," the statement added. 

As Matt reported, Fox News’ Bill Melugin suspected “someone went rogue” with the “unapproved post.”

Tags:

IRAN LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran? Matt Vespa
Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
Yes, This Is a Real Live Fact-Check From the NYT About the Iran Bombing Matt Vespa
Oh, You Know the Libs Are Going to Riot Over This Story About Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa
FBI on High Alert for Iran-Backed Terror Cells in US Jeff Charles
The 'Wind Scam' of Wind Turbines Rachel Alexander

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran? Matt Vespa
Advertisement