LA County Sheriff's Department Said What About the Iran Air Strikes

First, why is the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posting about the recent air strikes against Iran? Second, who approved this catastrophe of a post. On Twitter, this account sent condolences to Iran.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran.” The sites that were bombed were nuclear facilities. It get worse, they labeled this event “tragic.” People did double-takes, they tried to edit the post, but they’ve now deleted it altogether. Fox News’ Bill Melugin suggested that someone went rogue regarding this post.

UPDATE: After sending condolences to Iran, the LA County Sheriff’s Dept EDITED their tweet to remove the condolences but have now DELETED the tweet all together.



The internet is forever… https://t.co/56A8tBfFNi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2025

WTF?! The L.A. Sheriff’s Department says “our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran,” calls the strikes on nuclear facilities “tragic.” pic.twitter.com/FPSX8XorXS — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 23, 2025

The official, verified LA County Sheriff’s Dept posted, then edited, then deleted this eyebrow raising post appearing to express condolences for the “tragic” US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites. Have to imagine someone went rogue here w/ an unapproved post. What a PR disaster. pic.twitter.com/QCe1cS1ct8 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 23, 2025

What the heck is this? pic.twitter.com/nU30zL465l — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 23, 2025

LA County Sheriff’s office put out a tweet commiserating with the ayatollah in Iran losing his nukes. They’ve since edited the tweet. pic.twitter.com/NwsJsiFzZy — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 23, 2025

Melugin is responding to a deleted tweet from the LA county sheriffs department about sympathy for Iran. Unreal. https://t.co/OBMNVVSo7a pic.twitter.com/25ClIleDoL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 23, 2025

What a disaster.