Trump Has a Question About Regime Change in Iran
Here's What Impressed This MSNBC Host About Trump's Air Strikes on Iran
Marco Rubio Obliterates CBS News Host Over This Simple Fact About Iran
Scott Jennings Took an Ex-DNC Spokesperson to the Cleaners Over the Legality of...
Harris' Team Wanted Mark Cuban to Submit VP Vetting Papers. Here's How the...
NYT Cries 'Sexism' After Pete Hegseth Praises B-2 Pilots in Iran Strike Briefing
An Alarming Number of Iranian Nationals Were Released Into the U.S. Under Biden
Jasmine Crockett Fumes That Trump Didn’t 'Holla' for Her Permission Before Hitting Iran
Flawless Execution: Vance Applauds Trump’s National Security Team for Crippling Iran’s Nuc...
VIP
'He Truly Saved the World:' Iranian Refugee Calls for Trump to Receive Nobel...
Suspect Killed by Security Guard After Michigan Church Shooting
Flashback: Chuck Schumer Thoroughly Mocked for His 'TACO Trump' Post on Iran
Authorities, Local Law Enforcement Remain on High Alert to Protect U.S. Cities from...
Iran Escalates Rhetoric After Trump Flattens Nuclear Sites
Tipsheet

LA County Sheriff's Department Said What About the Iran Air Strikes

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 22, 2025 9:00 PM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

First, why is the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department posting about the recent air strikes against Iran? Second, who approved this catastrophe of a post. On Twitter, this account sent condolences to Iran. 

Advertisement

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran.” The sites that were bombed were nuclear facilities. It get worse, they labeled this event “tragic.” People did double-takes, they tried to edit the post, but they’ve now deleted it altogether. Fox News’ Bill Melugin suggested that someone went rogue regarding this post.  

Recommended

NYT Cries 'Sexism' After Pete Hegseth Praises B-2 Pilots in Iran Strike Briefing Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

What a disaster.

Tags:

IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT Cries 'Sexism' After Pete Hegseth Praises B-2 Pilots in Iran Strike Briefing Sarah Arnold
Here's What Impressed This MSNBC Host About Trump's Air Strikes on Iran Matt Vespa
Trump Has a Question About Regime Change in Iran Katie Pavlich
Flashback: Chuck Schumer Thoroughly Mocked for His 'TACO Trump' Post on Iran Rebecca Downs
Completely Obliterated Kevin McCullough
Scott Jennings Took an Ex-DNC Spokesperson to the Cleaners Over the Legality of Trump's Iran Strikes Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYT Cries 'Sexism' After Pete Hegseth Praises B-2 Pilots in Iran Strike Briefing Sarah Arnold
Advertisement