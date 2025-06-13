Trump Has a Message for Iran Hours After Israel Strikes Nuclear Sites, Military

President Donald Trump weighed in Friday morning on Israel’s military strike against Iranian nuclear capabilities, ballistic missile program and top military leaders.

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to 'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it.

"Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen," the president continued. "They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!"

Israel launched Operation Red Lion on Thursday targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, ballistic missile program, and top military leaders and scientists. The Iranian regime has been devastated in just the first wave of attacks, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing the operation will last for days.

In April, President Trump gave the Iranians 60 days to demonstrate progress in nuclear negotiations or face the consequences. Israel’s operation began on Day 61. And while the U.S. distanced itself from the strikes, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio noting Washington was not involved, President Trump was aware of the plans.