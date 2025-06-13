Did Trump Know About Israel's Attack Plans?
Man Claims ICE Raided an Elementary School Graduation. It Was a Total Lie.
One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at...
Neil Gorsuch Highlights a Glaring Problem With the Court's Ruling in IRS Tax...
How Israel's Mossad Attacked Iran From Within
VIP
Stefanik Torches Hochul Over New York's Sanctuary Policies in Fiery Exchange
Iran Responds to Israel's Strike
Is This the Reason Newsom Let LA Burn?
The Wizard and the Goblin
Congress Shouldn’t Crush Farmers in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
Illegal Aliens Escaped From a New Jersey ICE Detention Center
Former Prime Minister's Spokesperson Details Why It's So Crucial That Israel Attacked Iran
Reality and Idealism
What’s in Your Bomb Shelter?
Tipsheet

Trump Has a Message for Iran Hours After Israel Strikes Nuclear Sites, Military

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 13, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump weighed in Friday morning on Israel’s military strike against Iranian nuclear capabilities, ballistic missile program and top military leaders.

Advertisement

"I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal. I told them, in the strongest of words, to 'just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn’t get it done," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come - And they know how to use it. 

"Certain Iranian hardliner’s spoke bravely, but they didn’t know what was about to happen," the president continued. "They are all DEAD now, and it will only get worse! There has already been great death and destruction, but there is still time to make this slaughter, with the next already planned attacks being even more brutal, come to an end. Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, JUST DO IT, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE. God Bless You All!" 

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at a DHS Presser Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Israel launched Operation Red Lion on Thursday targeting Iran’s nuclear sites, ballistic missile program, and top military leaders and scientists. The Iranian regime has been devastated in just the first wave of attacks, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing the operation will last for days.

In April, President Trump gave the Iranians 60 days to demonstrate progress in nuclear negotiations or face the consequences. Israel’s operation began on Day 61. And while the U.S. distanced itself from the strikes, with Secretary of State Marco Rubio noting Washington was not involved, President Trump was aware of the plans. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at a DHS Presser Matt Vespa
How Israel's Mossad Attacked Iran From Within Leah Barkoukis
The Rogue's New Gallery of Left-Wing Scoundrels Victor Davis Hanson
Man Claims ICE Raided an Elementary School Graduation. It Was a Total Lie. Matt Vespa
Neil Gorsuch Highlights a Glaring Problem With the Court's Ruling in IRS Tax Case Matt Vespa
Is This the Reason Newsom Let LA Burn? Douglas MacKinnon

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at a DHS Presser Matt Vespa
Advertisement