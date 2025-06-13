Did Trump Know About Israel's Attack Plans?

On Thursday night the Israeli Defense Forces launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iran's nuclear sites, ballistic missile launch pads, top military commanders and much more. The results of the first few hours were devastating for the regime.

Almost immediately after attacks were launched and reported, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a statement clarifying that the United States was not involved in the operation.

“Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," Rubio said.

However, President Donald Trump was in the loop and made a visit to Camp David last weekend. There were no surprises. From Fox News' Bret Baier:

President Trump was aware of the strikes beforehand. There were no surprises, but the US was NOT involved militarily and hopes Iran will return to the negotiating table. President Trump: “Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back.” (A reference to some of the Iranian leaders who were killed tonight by Israel.) Pres Trump has spoken to PM Netanyahu several times in recent days. The Trump Administration reached out to at least one key Middle Eastern ally to acknowledge that the strike was going to happen but that the US was not involved in the strikes and the goal is still to get Iran back to the negotiating table. The President is looking to see if there is retaliation, CENTCOM is on high alert, The US will defend itself and Israel if Iran retaliates. He said I hope they get back to the negotiating table. The US has replenished Iron Dome missiles in recent weeks, according to administration officials. US officials confirm a number of top Iranian leaders are dead after the strikes. Again, the US military was not involved in any way in these strikes, but clearly the administration knew about the Israeli plans in advance and was not surprised.

Leading into last night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House twice. Once in February and once in April. He was the first foreign leader invited by President Trump to Washington after he started his second term. Trump said early on Israel should do what they need to do. Now, they are.

Further, Trump gave the Iranians 60 days to come to the negotiation table in good faith or face consequences. Yesterday was day 61.