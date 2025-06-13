How Israel's Mossad Attacked Iran From Within

Israel released rare footage showing Mossad operatives on the ground in Iran carrying out precision attacks against the nation’s air defenses and ballistic missile launchers.
A drone base was also set up near Tehran and precision weapons systems were smuggled into Iran, an effort that was years in the making and required extensive cooperation between the IDF and Mossad.
According to the official, Mossad agents set up a drone base on Iranian soil near Tehran. The drones were activated overnight, striking surface-to-surface missile launchers aimed at Israel.
Israel spent years preparing for the operation against Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, a security official tells The Times of Israel, including building a drone base inside Iran and smuggling precision weapons systems and commandos into the country.
The effort hinged on tight joint planning between the IDF and the Mossad intelligence agency.
In addition, vehicles carrying weapons systems were smuggled into Iran.
These systems took out Iran’s air defenses and gave Israeli planes air supremacy and freedom of action over Iran.
The third covert effort was Mossad commandos deploying precision missiles near anti-aircraft sites in central Iran.
The operations relied on “groundbreaking thinking, bold planning and surgical operation of advanced technologies, special forces and agents operating in the heart of Iran while totally evading the eyes of local intelligence,” says the official. (Times of Israel)
🚨 Israeli Mossad reportedly confirms it has over 50 covert teams inside Iran as part of Operation #RisingLion — including Israeli and Iranian operatives.
Their mission includes:
• Disrupting IRGC ballistic missile deployments
• Disrupting IRGC ballistic missile deployments
• Targeted strikes using FPV drones and Spike NLOS
The Mossad spy agency reveals footage showing its actions against Iranian air defenses and ballistic missile launchers in Iran this morning.

According to an Israeli official, the Mossad built a secret explosive drone base in Iran for this morning's operation.
According to an Israeli official, the Mossad built a secret explosive drone base in Iran for this morning's operation.
The drones were… pic.twitter.com/JYJWBV82fg
"We are at a decisive moment in Israel's history," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday in a video message. "Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival. This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat."
The Iranian regime has faced devastating blows in the initial phase of the operation, with Israel striking nuclear sites, including the enrichment facility at Natanz, and eliminating key military leaders.
President Trump warned Iran on Friday to "make a deal, before there is nothing left."
