'You Heard Wrong': Top WH Official Addresses Claims There's 'Pork' in the BBB

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller addressed claims there’s “pork” in the One Big Beautiful Bill, telling Salem radio host Charlie Kirk such rumors are false.

"There’s no pork in the bill," he said. "The bill has been public for weeks. Every single provision is just one campaign pledge, one promise, one campaign vow after another. The only new spending in the bill is to secure the homeland of the United States and save American sovereignty — fully paid for, by the way, by increased visa fees on foreigners."

He explained further:

The 2017 Trump Tax Cuts were rightly hailed as one of the conservative movement’s great victories. How much greater would we say that victory was if it also included full funding for the border wall? What if it also included full funding for deportation? What if it also defunded transgender surgeries nationwide? What if it also had the first-ever endowment tax on America’s corrupt institutions of higher learning? What if that bill also had No Tax on Tips, No Tax on Overtime, No Tax on Social Security? What if that bill also created the strongest framework for energy deregulation in American history? What if that bill also created the first-ever system for the Department of Defense to be involved in the defense of our southern border? In other words, one policy win after another — plus the tax cuts. Nothing like this has ever been done before in the history of the conservative movement. This bill is electric. […] A rational person should be able to say, ‘Wow, it is amazing this bill accomplishes the full tax agenda, the full border agenda, the full immigration agenda, the full energy agenda, large portions of the trans and de-woke-ifying agenda, large portions of the higher ed agenda, also cancels the Green New Deal, also cancels the student loan bailout, also has the largest welfare reform in history. You can acknowledge all that — and then if you want to be an even greater fiscal hawk, say, ‘But I’d like to cut more!’ But to pretend this bill includes pork — there’s no pork in the bill. It’s been public for weeks, and the only provisions you will find in the bill are campaign promises. (White House)

Miller's response was the latest "mythbuster" the White House has shared about the "One Big Beautiful Bill" after previously addressing spending cuts, the hoax that the bill is “bad for our families,” whether the BBB increases spending, and one of Democrats' "most disgusting lies" that people will “literally die’ because of it.