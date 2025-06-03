White House Shuts Down One of the 'Most Disgusting Lies' Being Spread About the Big, Beautiful Bill

The White House on Monday addressed a Democrat “hoax” that “people will ‘literally die’ because of the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Linking back to a clip of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries bashing the bill on CNN, the White House called it one of Democrats' "most disgusting lies."

“This bill actually hurts everyday Americans in order to reward billionaires,” Jeffries told host Dana Bash. “It would strip away healthcare from approximately 14 million Americans. Premiums, copays and deductibles for tens of millions more will go up. Actually, if it ever were to be implemented into law, hospitals will close, nursing homes will shut down and people will literally die.”

Hakeem Jeffries says "PEOPLE WILL LITERALLY DIE" if the One Big Beautiful Bill becomes law.



Of course, everything he says is a complete lie because the bill PROTECTS health care for American citizens. pic.twitter.com/SEYYemCQbK — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 1, 2025

The White House argued the claim was particularly egregious "because the One Big Beautiful Bill strengthens and protects the social safety net for every eligible American citizen who needs it.”