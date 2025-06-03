CNN's Panel on Antisemitism Was a Total Trainwreck
White House Shuts Down One of the 'Most Disgusting Lies' Being Spread About the Big, Beautiful Bill

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | June 03, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The White House on Monday addressed a Democrat “hoax” that “people will ‘literally die’ because of the One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Linking back to a clip of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries bashing the bill on CNN, the White House called it one of Democrats'  "most disgusting lies." 

“This bill actually hurts everyday Americans in order to reward billionaires,” Jeffries told host Dana Bash. “It would strip away healthcare from approximately 14 million Americans. Premiums, copays and deductibles for tens of millions more will go up. Actually, if it ever were to be implemented into law, hospitals will close, nursing homes will shut down and people will literally die.”

The White House argued the claim was particularly egregious "because the One Big Beautiful Bill strengthens and protects the social safety net for every eligible American citizen who needs it.”

  • FACT: Medicaid will be strengthened for the American citizens for whom the program was designed — pregnant women, children, people with disabilities, low-income seniors, and other vulnerable low-income families. By removing at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants from the program, ending taxpayer-funded gender mutilation surgeries for minors, and eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse, the One Big Beautiful Bill will ensure Medicaid better serves the American people.
  • FACT: 4.8 million able-bodied adults on Medicaid are choosing not to work — and by implementing commonsense, Clinton-era work, volunteer, education, or training requirements, the One Big Beautiful Bill lifts them up to find a better quality of life through the dignity of work. Through work, job training, or part-time volunteering, this requirement will strengthen the system to better help those most in need of assistance. Work requirements are a bipartisan solution supported by Joe Biden. (White House)

