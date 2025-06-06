There's Been an Update About That Reported Phone Call Between Trump, Musk Following Feud

The phone call that was reportedly scheduled between President Donald Trump and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk on Friday does not look like it will take place following remarks the president made to ABC News this morning.

On Thursday evening, POLITICO reported that White House aides set up the call "to broker a peace," but when the president was asked about it by ABC News early Friday morning, Trump’s response was telling.

“You mean the man who has lost his mind?" he replied, noting he is "not particularly" interested in speaking with Musk right now.

He said Musk wants to talk to him, but he's not ready to talk to Musk. Trump then talked for a couple of minutes about other things -- referring to inflation (down), foreign investment (up) and his plans for a visit to China (huge). People close to Trump have described him as more sad than angry at Musk. One adviser who was with Trump on Thursday night said he seemed "bummed" about the breakup. And that's the way he sounded on Friday morning. Trump is considering either giving away or selling the red Tesla he purchased to support Musk, a senior administration official told ABC News' Rachel Scott Friday morning. The Tesla was parked just on West Executive Avenue on Thursday. Trump made a show of checking out Tesla models at the White House in March as Musk's company took a hit as he arrived in Washington. (ABC News)

By Thursday evening, Musk signaled a willingness to possibly make amends when he replied to advice from billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

You’re not wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 6, 2025

The feud came to a head Thursday after Musk had been criticizing the Big, Beautiful Bill all week, though other factors likely contributed to the spat, including the nomination of Jared Isaacman to be administrator of NASA getting pulled. Matt has the details of the many barbs the two traded publicly, but Musk took it too far, accusing Trump of ties to Jeffrey Epstein and backing a call to impeach the president and replace him with Vice President JD Vance.

For the good of the country, let's hope these two can work it out.