Peace Deal? Trump and Elon Will Reportedly Talk Today

Yesterday was wild. Elon Musk and Donald Trump engaged in nuclear warfare. Musk went so far as to insinuate that Trump was part of the pedophilic activities associated with the late Jeffrey Epstein. This tweet dropped after the president threatened to nix all government subsidies to Elon’s companies. Trump was reserved.

elon arriving at work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jK9tPpdQtP — OSINT Gorilla (@GorillaOSINT) June 6, 2025

JUST IN - Trump aides schedule a Friday call with Musk to "broker a peace." — POLITICO — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 6, 2025

Elon was the one who took things to eleven and truly went off the reservation. Is there a chance of a reconciliation? Maybe—today is the day when the president and Musk will have a phone call and reportedly make peace (via Politico):

Signs of a truce are emerging in the increasingly bitter clash between two of the world’s most powerful men. President Donald Trump projected an air of nonchalance in an interview Thursday with POLITICO during a day of sparring over social media with Elon Musk. Separately, White House aides, after working to persuade the president to temper his public criticism of Musk to avoid escalation, scheduled a call Friday with the billionaire CEO of Tesla to broker a peace. “Oh it’s okay,” Trump told POLITICO in a brief telephone call when asked about the very public breakup with his onetime megabacker. “It’s going very well, never done better.” Trump went on to tout his favorability ratings saying, “The numbers are through the roof, the highest polls I’ve ever had and I have to go.”

Thursday was a political headache, but it was also absolute cinema regarding the reactions to this kerfuffle. Musk is dead-set against passing the budget reconciliation package, which extends the Trump tax cuts and provides full funding for the border wall. The Tesla CEO has falsely called the package a spending bill. It’s not, so his DOGE cuts could never be factored in, but that’s now a different matter.

Peace must be brokered. Let’s hope it does.

As for that, 'Trump is on the Epstein List, and that's why he's dragging ass releasing the documents,' it's all BS.