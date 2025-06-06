Yeah, Something About the Timelines for the Biden Autopen Usage Makes No Sense
It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also...
Here's Why Elon's NASA Pick Had to Be Jettisoned
Patriots Are the Losers in the Trump v. Musk Fight
Biden's Border Nihilism Will Live Long After He Is Gone
The Spat vs. the Scandal
Pravda on the Hudson: The Times Can’t Handle an FBI That Works
Let’s Go Nuclear
VIP
Will Trump, Musk Reconcile? A Good Sign Emerged on X.
CBS Errs as It Airs Radical Professor on 'Misinformation'
Why the West’s Pressure on Israel Undermines Peace
Left-Wing Federal Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s Effort to Gut This Agency
Eighty-Twenty
Biden Program Coordinated with UN to Bring Illegals Here at Our Expense
Tipsheet

Peace Deal? Trump and Elon Will Reportedly Talk Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 06, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Yesterday was wild. Elon Musk and Donald Trump engaged in nuclear warfare. Musk went so far as to insinuate that Trump was part of the pedophilic activities associated with the late Jeffrey Epstein. This tweet dropped after the president threatened to nix all government subsidies to Elon’s companies. Trump was reserved.  

Advertisement

Elon was the one who took things to eleven and truly went off the reservation. Is there a chance of a reconciliation? Maybe—today is the day when the president and Musk will have a phone call and reportedly make peace (via Politico): 

Signs of a truce are emerging in the increasingly bitter clash between two of the world’s most powerful men. 

President Donald Trump projected an air of nonchalance in an interview Thursday with POLITICO during a day of sparring over social media with Elon Musk. 

Separately, White House aides, after working to persuade the president to temper his public criticism of Musk to avoid escalation, scheduled a call Friday with the billionaire CEO of Tesla to broker a peace. 

“Oh it’s okay,” Trump told POLITICO in a brief telephone call when asked about the very public breakup with his onetime megabacker. “It’s going very well, never done better.” Trump went on to tout his favorability ratings saying, “The numbers are through the roof, the highest polls I’ve ever had and I have to go.” 

Recommended

It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also Totally True. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Thursday was a political headache, but it was also absolute cinema regarding the reactions to this kerfuffle. Musk is dead-set against passing the budget reconciliation package, which extends the Trump tax cuts and provides full funding for the border wall. The Tesla CEO has falsely called the package a spending bill. It’s not, so his DOGE cuts could never be factored in, but that’s now a different matter.  

Peace must be brokered. Let’s hope it does. 

***

As for that, 'Trump is on the Epstein List, and that's why he's dragging ass releasing the documents,' it's all BS.


Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also Totally True. Matt Vespa
Yeah, Something About the Timelines for the Biden Autopen Usage Makes No Sense Matt Vespa
Here's Why Elon's NASA Pick Had to Be Jettisoned Matt Vespa
Patriots Are the Losers in the Trump v. Musk Fight Kurt Schlichter
As Hakeem Jeffries Threatens to Dox ICE Agents, Marsha Blackburn Has a Bill in Mind Rebecca Downs
Biden's Border Nihilism Will Live Long After He Is Gone Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's One of the Most Brutal Swipes Directed at Karine Jean-Pierre. It's Also Totally True. Matt Vespa
Advertisement