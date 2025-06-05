The Trump-Musk War Just Went Full Nuclear

UPDATE: Oh my God, man. OH. MY. GOD. Elon dropped why the Epstein Files haven't been released. It's likely BS. The man is crashing out, but dear Lord, dude. The Trump Justice Department has been taking its time reviewing the documents, many of which were hidden from investigators. Top FBI official James Dennehy, the agent who told his team to 'dig in' when the Trump administration was compiling lists of agents who participated in the January 6 witch hunt. He was allegedly held accountable for concealing the Epstein files. This was dropped without evidence, and the fallout will be unnecessarily destructive. What a mess.

Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.



Have a nice day, DJT! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

🚨 ELON MUSK GOES NUCLEAR ON PRESIDENT TRUMP. CLAIMS TRUMP IS IN EPSTEIN FILES! pic.twitter.com/Arbig9tjJU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 5, 2025

No shot. We know Epstein had Trump's phone number; White House 47 released that publicly too. If there was any more to it, Biden and the Democrat DOJ would have 1000% released it. https://t.co/bKtE1whMxK — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) June 5, 2025

I knew it pic.twitter.com/aVN7ysVFGB — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) June 5, 2025

ngl trump gotta deport elon to south africa after this — AB (@AB84) June 5, 2025

Me logging back on X pic.twitter.com/Q8MePmyhRS — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) June 5, 2025

Musk's timeline has been full-bore anti-'big, beautiful bill,' but this one is the nuke. I thought his 2024 election and 'let's start a new party' tweets were enough to burn the bridges, but this—wow.

Everyone on X rn pic.twitter.com/eMdVFPNYqK — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) June 5, 2025

Kanye now...what a day:

Broooos please noooooo 🫂 We love you both so much — ye (@kanyewest) June 5, 2025





***Original Post***

As Katie wrote earlier today, President Donald Trump isn’t happy with Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has gone on a rampage against the president’s reconciliation package, spewing an avalanche of tweets urging congressional Republicans to torpedo a piece of legislation that will make the Trump tax cuts permanent, provide full funding for all of Trump’s immigration policies, border wall included, and reform our social programs—no more able-bodied people getting government benefits for free. In short, Elon is hoping to cripple the push to secure our borders and raise taxes on working families.

The tantrum comes after a reported series of internal disagreements within the Trump White House, according to a report from Axios. Elon wanted an extension of the electric vehicle tax credit, wanted to remain as a special advisor, and wanted the FAA to use Starlink—none of that happened. Also, the nuking of Jared Isaacman's NASA administrator nomination was the straw that broke the camel’s back. He’s also not pleased his DOGE cuts were not codified in this process, but they can’t—this isn’t a spending bill.

🚨 WSJ: Trump "losing patience" with Elon Musk



"Trump wasn’t happy about Musk’s decision to lambaste his signature legislation... senior Trump advisers were caught off guard by Musk’s latest offensive."



"The uneasy alliance between the two men was also strained by a recent move… pic.twitter.com/6t7bqpcxv4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 4, 2025

Of all things, though, the NASA administrator fight seems to be the one that’s enraged Musk the most, supposedly (via WSJ):

President Trump is losing patience with Elon Musk after the billionaire attacked Republicans’ sprawling tax-and-spending bill. Musk is irked about Trump’s decision to withdraw the nomination of a key ally to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The result is a fraying relationship between two of the world’s most powerful men. A senior White House official said Trump wasn’t happy about Musk’s decision to lambaste his signature legislation, describing the president as confused as to why the Tesla chief executive decided to ratchet up his criticism after working so closely with the president for four months. The official said senior Trump advisers were caught off guard by Musk’s latest offensive. The uneasy alliance between the two men was also strained by a recent move by the White House to nix Trump’s nominee to run NASA, Jared Isaacman, according to people familiar with the matter. Musk, a close ally of Isaacman, had advocated for him to get the job. The decision infuriated Musk, who complained to associates over the weekend that he had donated hundreds of millions of dollars to help get Trump elected in last year’s campaign, only to see Isaacman’s nomination pulled, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said. Musk’s frustration over the NASA episode made him more willing to aggressively criticize the tax bill, people close to him said. Musk didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Musk has ‘gone there,’ adding that Trump would’ve lost the 2024 election without him, even calling for a new party.

Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

.@ELONMUSK: "Without me, Trump would have lost the election." — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 5, 2025

Now, President Trump is mulling nixing all government subsidies to Elon’s companies.

The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!

BREAKING: President Trump threatens to terminate @ElonMusk’s government contracts, says he “went crazy.” pic.twitter.com/pVGFNLSr4Q — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 5, 2025

And with that Epstein tweet, these two men are engaging in nuclear warfare now—this isn’t what we need right now.

Trump Responds:

Trump takes the high road: pic.twitter.com/L5HmEZ4HWp — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 5, 2025

Elon says Trump should be impeached: