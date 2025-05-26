Get Ready for Another Round of Legislative Heartburn in the Senate Over Trump's...
Trump Is Considering Taking Billions in Grant Money From Harvard and Giving It to...

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 26, 2025 3:30 PM
President Trump on Monday suggested taking grant money from Harvard and giving it to trade schools instead.

“I am considering taking Three Billion Dollars of Grant Money away from a very antisemitic Harvard, and giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land,” the president wrote on Truth Social. “What a great investment that would be for the USA, and so badly needed!!!”

The comments come days after the administration’s feud with the nation’s oldest college intensified when the Department of Homeland Security announced it would eliminate Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification over the “pro-terrorist conduct from students on campus” as well as the institution’s “collaboration” with the Chinese Communist Party—a move that immediately faced legal challenges.  

In a follow-up post, Trump expressed confidence the administration would win. 

"We are still waiting for the Foreign Student Lists from Harvard so that we can determine, after a ridiculous expenditure of BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, how many radicalized lunatics, troublemakers all, should not be let back into our Country," Trump wrote. "Harvard is very slow in the presentation of these documents, and probably for good reason! The best thing Harvard has going for it is that they have shopped around and found the absolute best Judge (for them!) - But have no fear, the Government will, in the end, WIN!"

