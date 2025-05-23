VIP
Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Administration From Terminating Student Visas

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 23, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from eliminating Harvard’s student visa program just hours after the school sued over what it argued was an unlawful move that violated the First Amendment. 

“We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action,” President Alan Garber wrote to the Harvard community on Friday. “It imperils the futures of thousands of students and scholars across Harvard and serves as a warning to countless others at colleges and universities throughout the country who have come to America to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams. We have just filed a complaint, and a motion for a temporary restraining order will follow. As we pursue legal remedies, we will do everything in our power to support our students and scholars.”  

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, an Obama appointee, said a temporary restraining order is necessary “to preserve the status quo pending a hearing.”

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday terminated Harvard’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification over the “pro-terrorist conduct from students on campus” and the school’s “collaboration” with the Chinese Communist Party, and warned other colleges and universities could face the same. 

Burroughs agreed that Harvard “will sustain immediate and irreparable injury before there is an opportunity to hear from all parties" if DHS's directive goes into effect. 

A May 27 status hearing has been scheduled followed by a May 29 hearing to determine whether a preliminary injunction should be issued. 

