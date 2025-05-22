NRCC on 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Vote: House Dems 'Just Signed Their Own Political Death Warrant'

In a floor speech before the vote on the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" early Thursday morning, House Speaker Mike Johnson called out his Democrat colleagues for what their ‘no’ votes would signify.

Advertisement

“Let the record show that when the House Democrats vote in a few moments, this is what they'll be voting for,” he said. “Their vote will show that they are apparently for the largest tax increase in the history of our country. They will be voting for when they vote against this bill, waste, fraud, and abuse. They will be voting against safer communities, American energy dominance and American strength on the world stage.”

Indeed, the National Republican Congressional Committee said House Democrats will come to regret their votes, arguing they essentially flipped middle-class America the bird.

“House Democrats just signed their own political death warrant," NRCC Spokesman Mike Marinella said in a statement. "Voters won't forget how they betrayed working families. And Republicans won't let them.”

The bill narrowly passed Thursday morning by a vote of 215-214. Two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio, joined Democrats in opposing the measure, while House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Harris of Maryland voted present.