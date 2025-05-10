Stefanik Rips New York State Assembly for Passing 'Disgusting' Assisted Suicide Bill

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) blasted the New York State Assembly’s passage of an assisted suicide bill allowing terminally ill patients to request a lethal cocktail of drugs to end their life.

While Democratic Speaker Carl Heastie said the legislation is about giving people “autonomy, dignity and choice at the end of their lives,” Stefanik called the bill a “shameful attack on the sanctity of life.”

“The New York State Assembly’s decision to pass this disgusting assisted suicide bill is a shameful attack on the sanctity of life and a betrayal of our most vulnerable citizens. This radical legislation, driven by Governor Hochul’s Far Left allies, normalizes the termination of human life under the guise of ‘compassion,’ putting the elderly, disabled, and terminally ill at risk of coercion and despair. As a proud pro-life advocate, I am appalled that Albany Democrats would prioritize this culture of death over protecting the dignity and worth of every New Yorker. This bill undermines the fundamental principle that all life is sacred, a value I have fought for in Congress. Instead of investing in palliative care, mental health support, and life-affirming resources for those facing terminal illness, this legislation offers an immoral shortcut that devalues human life. It sends a chilling message to our seniors and disabled communities that their lives are expendable. New Yorkers deserve better than Far Left policies that erode our moral foundation and push families toward heartbreak. I call on the State Senate to reject this dangerous bill and stand up for the voiceless. As the representative of New York’s 21st District, I will continue to champion life at every stage and fight against the extremist agenda of Hochul and her Albany Democrats. We must restore New York’s commitment to the protection of all its citizens.” (Rep. Elise Stefanik)

As the New York Post reported, the controversial measure passed 81-67 after almost five hours of "emotional debate." Many Democrats joined Republicans in opposing the legislation.

“I watched my mom die. I watched my daughter die," said Democratic Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes. "And I know that for a fact that none of us are getting out of here alive. At some point or the other, we’re all going to go, but I don’t believe there should be a combination of six drugs offered to someone to end their life.”



