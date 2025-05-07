Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really...
Tipsheet

Deported Illegal Immigrants May Get Sent to Libya...but a Key Detail Is Missing From Reports

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | May 07, 2025 10:00 AM
Alexandre Meneghini

The Trump administration is reportedly planning to send a group of illegal immigrants to Libya on a U.S. military plane, according to The New York Times and Reuters—a possibility that’s sending human rights groups into a panic over the “horrific” and “deplorable” conditions of migrant detention centers in the African nation.

The Libya operation falls in line with the Trump administration’s effort to not only deter migrants from trying to enter the country illegally but also to send a strong message to those in the country illegally that they can be deported to countries where they could face brutal conditions. Reuters earlier reported the possibility of a U.S. deportation flight to Libya.

The planning for the flight to Libya has been tightly held, and could still be derailed by logistical, legal or diplomatic obstacles.

The White House declined to comment. The State Department and Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (NYT)

As the Times and Reuters reports acknowledge, the nationalities of those who may be sent to Libya are unknown at this time. Other key details are missing as well, as some on X pointed out. 

Media Critic Nails What NY Mag's Hit Piece on John Fetterman Is Really About Matt Vespa
The report comes after Rwanda's foreign minister confirmed the nation is in talks with the U.S. about taking in illegal immigrants deported by the Trump administration. 

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been clear that the administration is “working with other countries to say: We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings, will you do this as a favor to us.”

He added, “the further away from America, the better.”

