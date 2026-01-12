A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative...
A Reporter in the WH Press Pool Tried to Hide Who She Worked...
VIP
A Tough Week for PBS As It Struggles With Defunding – and Struggles...
Mark Ruffalo and His Hollywood Comrades Turned Golden Globes Into Anti-ICE Protest
Aaron Rupar Worries the U.S. Won't Survive President Trump Enforcing Immigration Laws
Mortgage Rates Fall to Three-Year Low
Did Jacob Frey Just Throw Tim Walz Under the Bus Over Minnesota Fraud?
Democrats Latest Narrative on Minnesota Protests Is an Insult to Actual Victims of...
ICE, Minneapolis, and the Sentiment Shift Washington Doesn’t Understand
Trump Says the US is 'Screwed' if Supreme Court Strikes Down His Liberation...
Radio Host Resigns After Calling for the Assassination of Vice President JD Vance
VIP
Elizabeth Warren Calls on Democrats to Double Down on Progressive Economics
Trump Signals Exxon Could Be Shut Out of Venezuela Oil Opportunities As the...
Progressive Squad Member Calls Trump a ‘Dictator,’ Demands ICE Be Abolished Following Deat...
Tipsheet

Mark Kelly Files Lawsuit Against Pete Hegseth Following ‘Seditious Six' Censure Effort

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | January 12, 2026 3:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona filed a lawsuit Monday against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, challenging efforts to censure the senator and reduce his military retirement rank. The dispute stems from Kelly’s involvement in the “Seditious Six” controversy, in which several sitting Democratic lawmakers allegedly encouraged members of the U.S. military and intelligence community to disregard what they described as “illegal” orders from President Trump, without specifying which actions they believed were unlawful.

Advertisement

In response, Pete Hegseth called for an investigation into Kelly’s conduct, urging the Department of War to review his record and consider a reduction in his retirement rank, a move that would lower Sen. Kelly’s retirement pay.

Sen. Kelly contends that the Pentagon’s effort to downgrade his retirement rank and military pension would “trample on protections” the Constitution provides for legislative independence, arguing that the executive branch has never before attempted to impose military sanctions on a sitting U.S. lawmaker for engaging in “disfavored political speech.”

“The First Amendment forbids the government and its officials from punishing disfavored expression or retaliating against protected speech,” the complaint reads. “That prohibition applies with particular force to legislators speaking on matters of public policy.” 

Recommended

A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative on Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

FIRST AMENDMENT LAWSUIT MARK KELLY MILITARY VETERANS

In a post on X, Senator Kelly wrote:

Pete Hegseth is coming after what I earned through my twenty-five years of military service, in violation of my rights as an American, as a retired veteran, and as a United States Senator whose job is to hold him—and this or any administration—accountable. His unconstitutional crusade against me sends a chilling message to every retired member of the military: if you speak out and say something that the President or Secretary of Defense doesn’t like, you will be censured, threatened with demotion, or even prosecuted.

"Now, Pete Hegseth wants our longest-serving military veterans to live with the constant threat that they could be deprived of their rank and pay years or even decades after they leave the military just because he or another Secretary of Defense doesn’t like what they’ve said. That’s not the way things work in the United States of America, and I won’t stand for it," he added.

In 1986, at just 22 years old, I took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. I have fulfilled that oath every day since, but I never expected that I would have to defend it against a Secretary of Defense or President. But I’ve never shied away from a fight for our country, and I won’t shy away from this one. Because our freedom of speech, the separation of powers, and due process are not just words on a page, they are bedrock principles of our democracy that has lasted 250 years and will last 250 more as long as patriotic Americans are willing to stand up for our rights.

So today, I filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of Defense because there are few things as important as standing up for the rights of the very Americans who fought to defend our freedoms.

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative on Immigration Matt Vespa
A Reporter in the WH Press Pool Tried to Hide Who She Worked for From Trump. It Didn't Go Well. Matt Vespa
Did Jacob Frey Just Throw Tim Walz Under the Bus Over Minnesota Fraud? Amy Curtis
I Like JD Vance So Much That I Want Him Primaried Hard Kurt Schlichter
Radio Host Resigns After Calling for the Assassination of Vice President JD Vance Dmitri Bolt
Joe Scarborough Panics Live on 'MSNow,' Blows Dem ICE Shooting Narrative Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A CNBC Host Delivered One Remark That Wrecked a Dem Senator's Entire Narrative on Immigration Matt Vespa
Advertisement