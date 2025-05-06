This African Nation Is in Talks With the Trump Administration to Take Deported Illegal Immigrants

Rwanda has confirmed it’s in the “early stage” of talks with the United States about taking in illegal immigrants deported by the Trump administration.

The comment from Olivier Nduhungirehe, the nation’s Foreign Affairs minister, comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last month the U.S. is “actively searching” for countries to take “some of the most despicable human beings.”

“It is true that we are in discussions with the United States,” Nduhungirehe said in an interview with Rwanda TV.

“These talks are still ongoing, and it would be premature to conclude how they will unfold,” he added.

While the State Department was evasive about the talks with Rwanda, a spokesperson told The New York Times “Ongoing engagement with foreign governments is vital to deterring illegal and mass migration and securing our borders.”