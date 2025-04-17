Trump Team Performed a Masterclass in Obliterating This Narrative About the Deported Illeg...
Tipsheet

Team Flores Releases Update After GOP Candidate Hospitalized Shortly After Launching Campaign

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 17, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Former Rep. Mayra Flores is “fully recovering” after being hospitalized on Wednesday shortly after beginning her campaign to unseat Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas’ 28th Congressional District.

“Earlier today, Mayra Flores faced a sudden health scare, but thanks to the incredible care she received and the support of her loved ones, she is now fully recovering and feeling stronger than ever,” her team said in a statement on X. “While she is taking time to recover, her passion for serving TX-28 has not slowed down one bit. Mayra will be back on the campaign trail soon—stronger than ever and ready to fight for the people of South Texas.”

Earlier Wednesday—and just three hours after launching her campaign on social media—her team said she was in the hospital and asked for “prayers and support” that the Republican “will return stronger than ever, ready to continue her unwavering commitment to service our country.” 

According to Flores' sister, Mayra has been discharged from the hospital, The Texas Tribune reports. No further details on why she was hospitalized have been released yet, however. 

Flores, who previously represented Texas' 34th Congressional District after winning a special election, lost in November 2022 to Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez for a full term. She unsuccessfully tried for the seat again in 2024, though lost by less than 3 percentage points. Now she has switched districts to challenge Cuellar for his seat, which the NRCC has identified as a pick-up opportunity for the GOP. 

