GOP Candidate Hospitalized Right After Launching Campaign

GOP congressional candidate Mayra Flores was hospitalized hours after starting a new campaign for a House seat held by a Democrat, her team announced Tuesday.

“Former and future Congresswoman Mayra Flores, a devoted conservative fighting corruption in Texas’s 28th District, has been hospitalized. During this challenging time, we humbly ask for your prayers and support. We pray that Mayra will return stronger than ever, ready to continue her unwavering commitment to serving our country.

“Mayra’s passion for building a brighter future for our children, grandchildren, and generations to come is at the heart of everything she does. Guided by faith and determination, she remains steadfast in her mission during this critical moment,” said a post on Flores’s X account.

There were no details provided about why Flores was hospitalized.



There were no details provided about why Flores was hospitalized.

Flores won a special election in June 2022 for Texas’s 34th Congressional District and became the first Mexican-born woman ever elected to Congress. However, after her district was redrawn, she lost her election for a full term in the general election that year to Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez. Flores tried again to win that district in 2024 but was defeated again by Gonzalez.

Flores began a new campaign in Texas’s 28th Congressional District against Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar on Tuesday.

“I am deeply honored to announce my candidacy for Congress — a chance to serve the people and uphold the values that make our nation great. This campaign is driven by a love for our country and a commitment to fight for justice, opportunity, and unity for all,” Flores posted to X.

“To carry this vision forward, I humbly ask for your financial support. Your contribution, no matter the size, is a powerful investment in the future of our community and our nation. Together, let’s stand strong and work tirelessly to build a brighter tomorrow for every American. Thank you for believing in this cause and in the promise of our great country.”



