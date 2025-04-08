'Managing a Massive Amount of Requests': Countries Clamoring for a Trump Trade Deal
VIP
The Hill's Headline About Trump's Birthday Military Parade Is Why No One Trusts...
Lefty Trump Supporter Highlights How Liberation Day Killed This Anti-Trump Narrative
If You Ever Need to See Pure Insanity, Watch This White Lib Scream...
MSNBC Guest Totally Implodes Over Trump's Immigration Policy, But Exposed Something Hilari...
Trump Administration Considering 'Unprecedented' Action Against Mexican Drug Cartels
Wanting or Not Wanting to Work in Factories Doesn't Matter
Take a Look Inside the Place Hundreds of Feet Underground Where Federal Retirements...
VIP
Abbott Set a Special Election Date for Vacant House Seat, but Dems Still...
Maine Doubles Down on Support for Transgender Athletes, Sues Trump Administration Over Fun...
Trump Adviser Has a Message for Americans Worried About the Economy
Video: Woman Boasts About Being an Illegal Immigrant at Anti-Trump Protest
Protesters Are Wrong: DOGE, Tariffs, and Law and Order Should be Applauded
Jasmine Crockett Made Another Awful Comment on Race, Immigration
Tipsheet

Politico Blasted Over How Roberts Described on X

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | April 08, 2025 9:30 AM
Townhall Media

Politico came under fire on Monday over a tweet announcing Chief Justice John Roberts pausing the midnight deadline to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly deported to the wrong country. 

Advertisement

While the story correctly referred to Roberts as Chief Justice, the article teaser on X referred to him as “judge.”

Just hours before a midnight deadline Monday, Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Trump administration a reprieve from having to immediately bring back to the U.S. a man who was illegally deported to El Salvador last month.

Roberts acted shortly after the Trump administration filed an emergency appeal of a district judge’s directive that U.S. officials return Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

The administration deported Abrego Garcia despite an immigration judge’s 2019 ruling that he not be sent to his home country of El Salvador because he would likely face persecution there.

Roberts issued a terse administrative order indefinitely lifting the deadline of 11:59 EDT to return Abrego Garcia set by U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis. The Trump administration had said that deadline was “impossible” to meet.

The chief justice’s order is not a ruling on the underlying legal issues in the case; it is intended to give the Supreme Court more time to consider what steps to take next.

The government has acknowledged that the deportation of Abrego Garcia was an “error” that violated the 2019 immigration’s judge’s ruling. But the administration argues that courts have no authority to order him returned to the United States now that he has been turned over to the government of El Salvador, where he is being held in a notorious mega-prison for gang members.

In a brief filed earlier Monday, Solicitor General John Sauer asked the justices to block Xinis’ order, which he called “unprecedented and indefensible.” (Politico)

Recommended

Yeah, About Those Contempt Hearings Boasberg Was Mulling for Trump Officials... Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"A judge lifted a midnight deadline for the Trump administration to bring back a man who was illegally deported to El Salvador last month," the post said.

X users were quick to call Politico out for its description of Roberts. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yeah, About Those Contempt Hearings Boasberg Was Mulling for Trump Officials... Matt Vespa
Trump Administration Considering 'Unprecedented' Action Against Mexican Drug Cartels Jeff Charles
If You Ever Need to See Pure Insanity, Watch This White Lib Scream at Byron Donalds Matt Vespa
Lefty Trump Supporter Highlights How Liberation Day Killed This Anti-Trump Narrative Matt Vespa
MSNBC Guest Totally Implodes Over Trump's Immigration Policy, But Exposed Something Hilarious Matt Vespa
How the Amy Coney Barrett Problem Popped Up Again During the Illegal Alien Deportations Case Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yeah, About Those Contempt Hearings Boasberg Was Mulling for Trump Officials... Matt Vespa
Advertisement