Tipsheet

'Everybody's Mind Was Kind of Blown': Kid Rock Describes Meeting With Trump, Maher

Leah Barkoukis
April 02, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The meeting between President Trump and liberal comedian Bill Maher was a success, Kid Rock said Tuesday, noting that he believes the visit can be used to show there can be more “civility in this country” despite how politically polarized the nation has become. 

“It could not have been better,” the singer told “Fox & Friends,” referring to Monday’s meeting, which was also attended by UFC CEO Dana White.  

Despite Maher’s frequent criticism of the president and Trump’s retorts, Kid Rock said the confab was “so pleasant” and “everyone was so surprised.” 

"The president was gracious," Kid Rock explained. "Took us up to the private residence, we saw the Gettysburg Address in the Lincoln bedroom. I was like, you’ve never been here, Bill? I was like, how about this? President Trump extending the olive branch — and we talked about things we had in common. Ending wokeness, securing the border. The president was asking him what he thought about policy going on with Iran and Israel and things. It blew my mind. I was very proud."

On Sunday, Trump expressed his doubts but thought the idea of meeting sounded “interesting.” 

I got a call from a very good guy, and friend of mine, Kid Rock, asking me whether or not it would be possible for me to meet, in the White House, with Bill Maher, a man who has been unjustifiably critical of anything, or anyone, TRUMP. I really didn’t like the idea much, and don’t like it much now, but thought it would be interesting. The problem is, no matter how much he likes your Favorite President, ME, he will publicly proclaim what a terrible guy I am, etc., very much like the Democrats at my recent Address to the Joint Session of Congress, where I stated, correctly, that no matter what I said or did, they wouldn’t stand, they wouldn’t applaud, they wouldn’t smile or laugh and, certainly, they wouldn’t be in any way “nice.” Who knows, though, maybe I’ll be proven wrong? In any event, I’m doing a favor for a friend. I look forward to meeting with Bill Maher, Kid Rock and, I believe, even the Legendary Dana White will be present. It might be fun or, it might not, but you will be the first to know!

Megyn Kelly Just Delivered a Masterclass on How the Liberal Media Destroyed Its Credibility Matt Vespa
"Everyone's mind was kind of blown," Kid Rock added, "even the president's!" 

 

