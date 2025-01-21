Why Nancy Pelosi Can't Say What She Said About Trump's January 6 Pardons
Obama Gives Two-Word Response When Asked About Bush's Behavior During Inauguration

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 21, 2025
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

President Trump’s inauguration was attended by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama, but not all were keen on being at the event it seems.

As they were about to enter the Capitol Rotunda, a staffer asked Bush if he would behave during the ceremony, and Obama stepped in to say, "nope!"

As they were leaving, a Washington Post reporter followed up with the 44th president, asking if Bush behaved. "Just barely," Obama replied.

The viral clip follows another exchange that circulated on social media earlier this month during former President Jimmy Carter's funeral service, when Bush slapped Obama's stomach as he walked by Trump without acknowledging him. 

Former first lady Michelle Obama did not join her husband on Monday or at Carter's funeral service. No reason was given for her absence at the functions, but she made her feelings about Trump very clear during the campaign. 

One source told PEOPLE that "she's not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake." 

"Michelle doesn't do anything because it's expected or it's protocol or it's tradition," the source added. 

