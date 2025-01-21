Obama Gives Two-Word Response When Asked About Bush's Behavior During Inauguration

President Trump’s inauguration was attended by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George Bush, and Barack Obama, but not all were keen on being at the event it seems.

As they were about to enter the Capitol Rotunda, a staffer asked Bush if he would behave during the ceremony, and Obama stepped in to say, "nope!"

As they were leaving, a Washington Post reporter followed up with the 44th president, asking if Bush behaved. "Just barely," Obama replied.

The viral clip follows another exchange that circulated on social media earlier this month during former President Jimmy Carter's funeral service, when Bush slapped Obama's stomach as he walked by Trump without acknowledging him.

LOTS OF MATERIAL SO FAR AT JIMMY CARTER'S FUNERAL:



- Trump shakes hands with Mike Pence.

- Obama does not shake Trump or Melania's hand - but shakes everyone else's hands.

- Bush walks right past the Trump's, then slaps Obama in the stomach and shakes hands with everyone else.

-… pic.twitter.com/Nx5vZ77Hqb — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 9, 2025

Former first lady Michelle Obama did not join her husband on Monday or at Carter's funeral service. No reason was given for her absence at the functions, but she made her feelings about Trump very clear during the campaign.

One source told PEOPLE that "she's not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol's sake."

"Michelle doesn't do anything because it's expected or it's protocol or it's tradition," the source added.