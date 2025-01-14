Hirono Went Off the Rails Questioning Pete Hegseth
One Notable Figure Will Not Attend Trump's Inauguration

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 14, 2025 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will be attended by all former presidents and their spouses, with one notable exception. 

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies," the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama said in a statement. "Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

Michelle Obama's has been highly critical of the soon-to-be 47th president, speaking in no uncertain terms at the Democratic National Convention last summer as well as on the campaign trail. 

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us," she said at the convention. "See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black."

No reason was given for why Michelle Obama will not be at the inauguration but it follows her absence at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, where her husband was seen chatting cordially with Trump.

According to reporting from CNN, the former first lady missed the service because she was on an “extended holiday vacation” in Hawaii though her advisers said there was a scheduling conflict, according to the New York Post.

“Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President,” a spokesperson said in a statement last week. 

