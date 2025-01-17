Nancy Pelosi Is Skipping Trump's Inauguration

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, her spokesperson said Thursday.

There was no reason given for her absence, but Pelosi and Trump have had a contentious relationship for years. While she did attend his inauguration in 2017 when she was House Democratic leader, the two battled publicly throughout his first term and afterwards. She got into a shouting match with him in the Oval Office in 2018 and ripped up his State of the Union address in 2020 as she stood behind him. He, in turn, didn’t hold back what he thought of her during a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, this fall.

Pelosi also has said she would "never forgive" Trump and "his lackeys" for the "trauma" Capitol Hill staff experienced on Jan. 6, 2021. In footage recorded by her daughter from that day, however, Pelosi took responsibility for the security failures at the Capitol and not having the National Guard ready.

The California Democrat's reported absence comes after the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama announced the former first lady would not attend the inauguration, though no reason was provided.

“Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies," the statement said. "Former First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration."

Like Pelosi, Michelle Obama has been highly critical of Trump.

“For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us," she said at the DNC convention last summer. "See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black."