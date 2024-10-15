Does CBS News Even Think Before Publishing Such Patently False Drivel?
Why Trump Wants Harris to Pass a Cognitive Test

Leah Barkoukis  |  October 15, 2024 7:30 AM
With less than a month until Election Day, former President Donald Trump on Monday called on Vice President Kamala Harris to take a cognitive test.

“I believe it is very important that Kamala Harris pass a test on Cognitive Stamina and Agility,” he said on social media. “Her actions have led many to believe that there could be something very wrong with her. Even 60 Minutes and CBS, in order to protect Lyin’ Kamala, illegally and unscrupulously replaced an answer she had given, which was totally ‘bonkers,’ with another answer that had nothing to do with the question asked. Also, she is slow and lethargic in answering even the easiest of questions. We just went through almost four years of that, we shouldn’t have to do it again!”

Trump’s comment comes after "60 Minutes" was exposed for editing its interview with Harris and days after the VP released a medical report from White House physician Joshua Simmons saying she is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief.”

In releasing the report, Harris has attempted to place scrutiny on Trump’s own health. 

"He refuses to release his medical records," Harris told rallygoers on Sunday, according to NBC News. "I've done it. Every other presidential candidate in the modern era has done it."

Trump's campaign has pointed to a letter from his physician from last year noting his “overall health is excellent.” 

DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS

