CBS News Busted for Editing Kamala's 60 Minutes Interview

Kamala’s CBS News interview was a total trainwreck, and now the network has been busted for selectively editing the tape to make the vice president seem less mentally challenged. Bill Whitaker's questions pitched to the vice president were not complicated. They were rudimentary, especially about how she would pay for her domestic agenda. It was a word salad.

The immigration segment was the killer, however. To his credit, Whitaker wouldn’t let Kamala slither by, and she tried three times to evade him, but she kept crashing into the wall at every turn. Even Whitaker knows illegal immigration spiked under Biden-Harris. The vice president seemed incapable of answering the question on basic issues because she’s a mile wide and an annoying inch deep. What’s easy for most presidential candidates is a struggle for Kamala because she’s out of her depth. With the footage exposed, the Trump campaign wants a full transcript of the interview released since CBS can’t be trusted with the truth. Shocker—the network that employed the godfather of fake news—Dan Rather—wasn’t honest. The question about Israel is what set off this firestorm (via NY Post):

TRUMP CAMPAIGN: “The American people deserve the full, unedited transcript from Kamala's sit-down interview. We call upon 60 Minutes and CBS to release it. What do they, and Kamala, have to hide?” pic.twitter.com/RKOvcxJRPH — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 9, 2024

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign insisted Tuesday that CBS News release an “unedited transcript” of Vice President Kamala Harris’ entire “60 Minutes” interview after her “word salad” about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cut from Monday’s broadcast. The dramatic edit was made after “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker noted that “it seems that Prime Minister Netanyahu is not listening.” The 59-year-old Democratic nominee’s response in the Monday night show was completely different and far more coherent than her rambling answer showcased in a preview clip released Sunday. “Well, Bill … the work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by or a result of many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region,” Harris said in the clip shared by “60 Minutes” on X over the weekend.

Here’s the wreckage:

Now ABC & CBS have both been caught editing Harris’s answers to try helping her sound less retarded https://t.co/hYJOUCmnnh https://t.co/Gjtz5pbF9l — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 8, 2024

Greg Gutfeld on the 'selective editing' of Kamala Harris' 60 Minutes interview with Bill Whitaker:

Bill Whitaker: "But the [illegal immigration] numbers did quadruple under your watch."

Kamala Harris: "And the numbers today ..."

Greg Gutfeld: "Quadrupled, great, now you've… pic.twitter.com/Cq6YDNIpyF — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) October 9, 2024

This is—or should be—a huge journalistic scandal. I had been waiting to comment until I was able to verify some things for myself. This much is now unquestionable in my view: 60 Minutes/CBS has posted two entirely different versions of Harris's answer to the same exact question.… https://t.co/M8JNc8smwh — John G. West (@JGWestDI) October 8, 2024

Let’s not act like this was some shocking development. It’s the double-edged sword Democrats face: Kamala must do interviews as this is part of the job, though everyone knows she’s abysmal. She’s doing a media blitz that’s been derailed by Joe Biden’s interjections as he’s ‘preparing’ for Hurricane Milton; we know someone else is doing it. Yet, the president is cutting into Kamala’s media time. She thought Ron DeSantis had to coordinate with her—that’s laughably false. And while she’s doing these media hits—all of which are with pro-Kamala supporters—the people of North Carolina, Georgia, and elsewhere in the southern United States are without aid.

Kamala is flat-out unqualified. If the media has to do this much surgery for her interviews and she still comes off sounding mentally incapable, you know it’s terrible, perhaps unsalvageable.