Hurricane Damage Leaves GOP Rep's Husband Stranded in Home as Lawmaker Races to Help Constituents

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) has desperately been working to help constituents who are stuck in their homes without power and other essentials.

"I've been working day and night trying to help constituents solve the problems that they're facing. It is really hard to understand the devastation that's occurred here, unless one drives around and sees it, which I have done," the Republican told Fox News Digital.

"The amount of rain that came down, and what it did to rivers and streams and little creeks, is just hard truly to imagine, but I have seen it firsthand," she added.

Communications and power outages have been some of the biggest challenges, Foxx noted, explaining that even her husband is stranded in their home.

“Our driveway washed away, and he has no power, and hasn't had power since early Friday morning," she said.

Foxx has 11 counties in her district and only some have gotten power back so far.

“I have five [counties] in particular that have been severely impacted, with roads closed, no communications, deaths, and we don't even know the extent of that yet. So it's been a pretty tough situation here," she said.

I'm working around the clock to help get the High Country back on its feet, to make sure western North Carolina is not forgotten, and to help those who need assistance.



We have a lot of work to do, and I don't plan on stopping any time soon. pic.twitter.com/oAMr4oQ948 — Virginia Foxx (@virginiafoxx) October 1, 2024

Hurricane Helene wreaked havoc across the southeast, killing nearly 200 Americans so far, though that number is expected to climb as hundreds are still missing.

Criticism of the Biden-Harris administration's disaster response efforts are mounting after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday the Federal Emergency Management Agency does not have enough money for the rest of hurricane season.

As Matt reported Thursday morning, FEMA's resources have been depleted by the Biden-Harris administration to provide services for illegal immigrants.