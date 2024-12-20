How the Media Reacted to the German Christmas Market Attack Was Tragically Predictable

It’s sad, but this event was almost predictable. Europe is awash with radical Muslims who wish death upon infidels, and Germany allowed hordes of these people into their country. At a local Christmas market in Magdeburg, one man, a reported Saudi Arabian, plowed through a crowd, killing at least several people and wounding as many as 60-80 others. We don’t have official numbers yet (via NYT) [WARNING: Some graphic images]:
SHOCKING FOOTAGE-- VEHICLE RAMS FULL SPEED INTO CROWD AT A CHRISTMAS MARKET IN MAGDEBURG, GERMANY. REPORTS OF 11 DEAD AND AT LEAST 60 INJURED.— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024
PLEASE PRAY FOR THE VICTIMS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iORhKYxf5p
GERMANY: MAGDEBURG CHRISTMAS MARKET ATTACK; WHAT WE KNOW— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024
- Suspect: 50-year-old Saudi male, worked as a doctor (BILD).
- Police believe an explosive device was found in his car.
- Casualties: 11 dead, 70 injured, 15 in serious condition.
pic.twitter.com/94Ftql3bPs
A driver rammed a vehicle into a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least one person and wounding dozens of others, in what local officials said they suspected had been an attack.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested, according to local news reports.
At least of 68 people were wounded, 15 of them severely, said Michael Reif, the spokesman for the city of Magdeburg. Mr. Reif and a regional government spokesman, Matthias Schuppe, both said they suspected the episode had not been an accident, according to the German public broadcaster.
“This is a terrible event, especially now in the days leading up to Christmas,” Reiner Haseloff, the governor of Saxony-Anhalt state, where Magdeburg is the capital, told the German wire service D.P.A.
More than 1,000 temporary Christmas markets pop up every year in Germany, and they have been the target of terrorists in the past. In 2016, an extremist rammed a truck into a crowd in Berlin, killing 13. Since then, the police have secured many Christmas markets with temporary barriers.
It’s a terror attack, and the suspect isn’t some “driver.” That’s the shameful part that’s being omitted. The headlines read as if this vehicle got a life of its own, like something out of Stephen King’s Christine. It was a Muslim man who decided he wanted to commit an act of radical Islamic terrorism. It’s not just this incident.
A Saudi Arabian man drove his car into a German Christmas market— John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 20, 2024
…and look how @washingtonpost, @AP, and @CBSNews describe it: pic.twitter.com/AZdmEJfShy
"a car has driven" https://t.co/GNMbNoV1PC— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 20, 2024
WE ARE THE MEDIA NOW.— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024
Just look at the packs of lies these vermin in the dying legacy media spread. pic.twitter.com/4HFqnPz8Sp
AP = Always Pusillanimous pic.twitter.com/Wtf3wPOdyx— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 20, 2024
The car just drove itself, AP? https://t.co/HWpPMvsycq— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 20, 2024
When it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and similar events, where terrorists try to run over Jews at bus stations, the Associated Press, one of the worst offenders of this trend, acts as if no one drove the cars. The suspect was also known to German security forces.
JUST IN - The Magdeburg terror attack perpetrator is a man from Saudi Arabia born in 1974, WELT learned from security sources.— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 20, 2024
This was just a couple of days ago when thousands of Muslim immigrants arrived to the Christmas festivity fair in Germany to protest against the tradition, that goes against Islam.— Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) December 20, 2024
How many westerners will have to die before their governments protect them from this evil? pic.twitter.com/PtKHrDRn2H
This was eight years ago.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 20, 2024
Muslims in the Middle East warned Europe about coddling Islamism. The Eurotrash didn’t listen. pic.twitter.com/3tDU3lmz01
UPDATE: He's been arrested.
MORE - Arrest of the Saudi Arabian man who carried out the terrorist attack on the German Christmas market.pic.twitter.com/69yapDcMAu— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 20, 2024
PHOTO: The Muslim jihadist terrorıst who rammed his car full speed into the Christmas Market in Germany.— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024
Immigration policy in Germany did this. pic.twitter.com/c3J5jcY4QA
BREAKING: The Saxony-Anhalt state premier says that the man arrested in the suspected terrorist attack in Germany is a doctor from Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/d7UwXboV2h— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 20, 2024
