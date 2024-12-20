VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
How the Media Reacted to the German Christmas Market Attack Was Tragically Predictable

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 20, 2024 4:20 PM
AP Photo/Michael Sohn

It’s sad, but this event was almost predictable. Europe is awash with radical Muslims who wish death upon infidels, and Germany allowed hordes of these people into their country. At a local Christmas market in Magdeburg, one man, a reported Saudi Arabian, plowed through a crowd, killing at least several people and wounding as many as 60-80 others. We don’t have official numbers yet (via NYT) [WARNING: Some graphic images]:

A driver rammed a vehicle into a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least one person and wounding dozens of others, in what local officials said they suspected had been an attack. 

The driver of the vehicle was arrested, according to local news reports. 

At least of 68 people were wounded, 15 of them severely, said Michael Reif, the spokesman for the city of Magdeburg. Mr. Reif and a regional government spokesman, Matthias Schuppe, both said they suspected the episode had not been an accident, according to the German public broadcaster. 

“This is a terrible event, especially now in the days leading up to Christmas,” Reiner Haseloff, the governor of Saxony-Anhalt state, where Magdeburg is the capital, told the German wire service D.P.A. 

More than 1,000 temporary Christmas markets pop up every year in Germany, and they have been the target of terrorists in the past. In 2016, an extremist rammed a truck into a crowd in Berlin, killing 13. Since then, the police have secured many Christmas markets with temporary barriers. 

It’s a terror attack, and the suspect isn’t some “driver.” That’s the shameful part that’s being omitted. The headlines read as if this vehicle got a life of its own, like something out of Stephen King’s Christine. It was a Muslim man who decided he wanted to commit an act of radical Islamic terrorism. It’s not just this incident.  

When it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and similar events, where terrorists try to run over Jews at bus stations, the Associated Press, one of the worst offenders of this trend, acts as if no one drove the cars. The suspect was also known to German security forces. 

UPDATE: He's been arrested.

