How the Media Reacted to the German Christmas Market Attack Was Tragically Predictable

It’s sad, but this event was almost predictable. Europe is awash with radical Muslims who wish death upon infidels, and Germany allowed hordes of these people into their country. At a local Christmas market in Magdeburg, one man, a reported Saudi Arabian, plowed through a crowd, killing at least several people and wounding as many as 60-80 others. We don’t have official numbers yet (via NYT) [WARNING: Some graphic images]:

SHOCKING FOOTAGE-- VEHICLE RAMS FULL SPEED INTO CROWD AT A CHRISTMAS MARKET IN MAGDEBURG, GERMANY. REPORTS OF 11 DEAD AND AT LEAST 60 INJURED.



PLEASE PRAY FOR THE VICTIMS 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iORhKYxf5p — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024

GERMANY: MAGDEBURG CHRISTMAS MARKET ATTACK; WHAT WE KNOW



- Suspect: 50-year-old Saudi male, worked as a doctor (BILD).

- Police believe an explosive device was found in his car.

- Casualties: 11 dead, 70 injured, 15 in serious condition.

pic.twitter.com/94Ftql3bPs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024

A driver rammed a vehicle into a Christmas market in the city of Magdeburg in central Germany on Friday evening, killing at least one person and wounding dozens of others, in what local officials said they suspected had been an attack. The driver of the vehicle was arrested, according to local news reports. At least of 68 people were wounded, 15 of them severely, said Michael Reif, the spokesman for the city of Magdeburg. Mr. Reif and a regional government spokesman, Matthias Schuppe, both said they suspected the episode had not been an accident, according to the German public broadcaster. “This is a terrible event, especially now in the days leading up to Christmas,” Reiner Haseloff, the governor of Saxony-Anhalt state, where Magdeburg is the capital, told the German wire service D.P.A. More than 1,000 temporary Christmas markets pop up every year in Germany, and they have been the target of terrorists in the past. In 2016, an extremist rammed a truck into a crowd in Berlin, killing 13. Since then, the police have secured many Christmas markets with temporary barriers.

It’s a terror attack, and the suspect isn’t some “driver.” That’s the shameful part that’s being omitted. The headlines read as if this vehicle got a life of its own, like something out of Stephen King’s Christine. It was a Muslim man who decided he wanted to commit an act of radical Islamic terrorism. It’s not just this incident.

A Saudi Arabian man drove his car into a German Christmas market



…and look how @washingtonpost, @AP, and @CBSNews describe it: pic.twitter.com/AZdmEJfShy — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 20, 2024

WE ARE THE MEDIA NOW.



Just look at the packs of lies these vermin in the dying legacy media spread. pic.twitter.com/4HFqnPz8Sp — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024

AP = Always Pusillanimous pic.twitter.com/Wtf3wPOdyx — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 20, 2024

The car just drove itself, AP? https://t.co/HWpPMvsycq — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) December 20, 2024

When it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and similar events, where terrorists try to run over Jews at bus stations, the Associated Press, one of the worst offenders of this trend, acts as if no one drove the cars. The suspect was also known to German security forces.

JUST IN - The Magdeburg terror attack perpetrator is a man from Saudi Arabia born in 1974, WELT learned from security sources. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 20, 2024

This was just a couple of days ago when thousands of Muslim immigrants arrived to the Christmas festivity fair in Germany to protest against the tradition, that goes against Islam.



How many westerners will have to die before their governments protect them from this evil? pic.twitter.com/PtKHrDRn2H — Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) December 20, 2024

This was eight years ago.



Muslims in the Middle East warned Europe about coddling Islamism. The Eurotrash didn’t listen. pic.twitter.com/3tDU3lmz01 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 20, 2024

UPDATE: He's been arrested.

MORE - Arrest of the Saudi Arabian man who carried out the terrorist attack on the German Christmas market.pic.twitter.com/69yapDcMAu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 20, 2024

PHOTO: The Muslim jihadist terrorıst who rammed his car full speed into the Christmas Market in Germany.



Immigration policy in Germany did this. pic.twitter.com/c3J5jcY4QA — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024

BREAKING: The Saxony-Anhalt state premier says that the man arrested in the suspected terrorist attack in Germany is a doctor from Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/d7UwXboV2h — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 20, 2024