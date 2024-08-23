How a Fox News Host Checkmated an Ex-Obama Speechwriter on Kamala Harris
Tipsheet

Trump Campaign Launches New Website Exposing Harris's 'Border Bloodbath'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 23, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Trump campaign on Friday unveiled a new website taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris’s dangerous border policies.

“Kamala Harris is complicit in fueling an invasion,” reads the website, KamalaBorderBloodbath.com. “Instead of protecting Americans, she is prioritizing illegal aliens.”

The site features data on the border crisis, including a new Department of Homeland Security report showing tens of thousands of smuggled migrant children are missing. 

It also reminds voters that the illegal immigration crisis has gotten so bad under Harris as the border czar that every state is now a border state.

“History will remember the Harris-Biden administration for destruction, chaos, and failure. Lives of everyday Americans have been shattered as a direct result of Border Czar Kamala Harris’s open-border policies — and she doesn’t care. These are our mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, friends who are being attacked by people who should never have been in our country in the first place,” the site says. “We have to stand up and stop Kamala Harris before she destroys our nation. The cost of doing nothing is measured in the lives lost to the fentanyl and crime wave washing across America.”

Thirteen states are highlighted on the page informing visitors about the ways in which the illegal immigration crisis has affected residents.

This Line of Harris' Speech Got More Attention Than She Likely Intended...and for the Wrong Reasons Rebecca Downs
“President Trump will not stop highlighting Kamala Harris’ failed immigration record on behalf of the Angel Moms and grieving Americans who have senselessly lost loved ones due to Kamala’s border bloodbath,” campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “If Kamala is given four more years to enact her pro-illegal immigration, open border agenda, America will cease to exist.”

The border website comes on the heels of the Trump campaign unveiling another website informing voters about Harris's policies given the Democratic presidential nominee has failed to do so thus far. 

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

