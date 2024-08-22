Harris Won't Tell Voters Her Policy Positions, so the Trump Campaign Has Stepped in to Help

After weeks of silence from Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and a campaign website that fails to inform voters of her policy positions, the Trump campaign stepped up and did the work for her.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign unveiled a website, kamala2024policies.com, that takes visitors to a page about how “Kamala Harris’ dangerous policies are nothing to laugh about.”

"Not only does Kamala Harris own the weakness, failure, and chaos of the Harris-Biden administration, she is so radical that she makes 'the Squad' look like moderates," the website reads. "She wants to abolish our borders, let criminals control our streets, surrender our communities to cartels and a plague of fentanyl, wage war on American energy, and destroy the American Dream."

The site then goes on to detail her "dangerous agenda."

“Border Czar Kamala Harris opened the southern border to illegal alien criminals and deadly fentanyl, and as vice president, was the tie-breaking vote for far-left spending bills that raised taxes and sent prices skyrocketing for families across the country,” it states, detailing nine policy positions for the Harris-Walz campaign. “While Harris has tried to rewrite history on her extreme record, she can’t hide from her promises to set murderers free, dismantle America’s border security, raise costs with massive spending bills, bring back the Green New Deal Scam, eliminate private health insurance, and more.”

Since Kamala Harris won't tell voters what she supports, we thought we would do it for her!



Kamala Harris wants to open the borders, raise taxes, and free criminals. See for yourself!👇https://t.co/1Esjnh9Yyb — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) August 21, 2024