Texas's Captures Criminal Illegal Alien Just One Day After Releasing Most-Wanted List

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision to release a most-wanted list for criminal illegal aliens is already paying off.

One day after launching the top 10 most-wanted list in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the first arrest has been made.

Servando Trejo Duran Jr., 62, was taken into custody in Baytown, Texas this afternoon by DPS Special Agents and Troopers assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center in Houston. The Baytown Police Department Special Investigations Division also assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation. Duran was booked into the Chambers County Jail. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in Duran’s arrest. Duran is a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico with ties to eastern Harris County, including the cities of Baytown and Deer Park, Texas. In 1980, Duran was arrested by the Baytown Police Department for burglary of a residence and subsequently received 10 years’ probation. In 1986, Duran was convicted in Harris County of homicide and subsequently received a life sentence. He was released on parole from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in January 2009 and was removed from the United States later that year. In February 2023, Duran was arrested by the Deer Park Police Department for tampering with a government record and was released on bond. On March 1, 2023, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation (original offense: murder with a deadly weapon). (Texas DPS)

#BREAKING: In just one day after Governor @GregAbbott_TX launched Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List, @TxDPS arrested Servando Trejo Duran Jr., an illegal immigrant from Mexico who has a lengthy criminal history for Homicide, Burglary, Tampering w/ Govt… https://t.co/2A0OXQFFlx — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) June 7, 2024

In announcing the list, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state will do what it must to take dangerous illegal immigrants off the street.

"When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place," he said in a statement. "As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation. These illegal immigrants will now be spotlighted on our 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe. Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden’s border crisis."







