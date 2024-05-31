Breaking: Manchin Has Left the Democratic Party

Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced Friday he has left the Democratic Party.

"My commitment to do everything I can to bring our country together has led me to register as an independent with no party affiliation," Manchin said in a post on X.

"From my first day in public service in 1982, I have always focused on doing what’s best for my state and my country, without regard to party or politics. Throughout my days in elected office, I have always been proud of my commitment to common sense, bipartisanship and my desire to bring people together. It’s who I am. It’s who I will always be. I have never seen America through a partisan lens," Manchin said in a statement.

"However, since becoming a United States Senator in 2010, I have seen both the Democrat and Republican parties leave West Virginia and our country behind for partisan extremism while jeopardizing our democracy," he continued. "Today, our national politics are broken and neither party is willing to compromise to find common ground. To stay true to myself and remain committed to put country before party, I have decided to register as an independent with no party affiliation and continue to fight for America’s sensible majority."

While the announcement raised speculation about his political future, earlier this week he poured cold water on rumors that he would enter the governor's race, saying he plans to back Democratic gubernatorial nominee Steve Williams.





This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.