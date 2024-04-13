Here's What Trump Had to Say About Iran's Attack on Israel

Former President Trump argued Iran’s attack on Israel would never have happened if he were in office.

“Before going any further I want to say God bless to the people of Israel—they’re under attack right now,” Trump said Saturday during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. “That’s because we show great weakness. This would not happen, the weakness that we’ve shown, it’s unbelievable and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that. They know that. Everybody knows that. But America prays for Israel.

“We send our absolute support to everyone in harm’s way,” the former president continued. “This is an attack that would not have happened and to think about what we have to go through and the things we’ve put up with, with the border, with no energy independence, with all electric cars…but we will return the world to peace through strength and it’ll happen very quickly. I will revive American strength abroad and we will restore American strength at home. We were respected four years ago all over the world. Today we are considered a joke. It’s not gonna be for long, believe me, it’s not going to be for long.”

BREAKING: Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania says Israel is under attack by Iran "because we show great weakness... It would not have happened if we were in office." WATCHpic.twitter.com/bs9j6tst2e — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) April 14, 2024

On X, people recalled how Trump handled Iran as president.

Here's how Trump dealt with Iran way back in 2018 when they threatened American forces. pic.twitter.com/Mqrc1VeV37 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 13, 2024

After the U.S. hit Soleimani, Trump says that he understood that Iran had to hit back to save face. So he managed the escalation to avoid a war. Is Biden capable of thinking this way? pic.twitter.com/GNseji5EYt — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) April 13, 2024

Others resurfaced a clip of Biden saying prior to the 2020 election that he was "worried" it would be Trump who would get the U.S. involved in a conflict with Iran.

Flashback: Joe Biden warned America before the 2020 election that Trump "is going to get us to war in Iran."



President Biden is now on the verge of getting America involved in a regional war in the Middle East after Iran's military drone attack on Israel.pic.twitter.com/s1JIhzbsX4 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 13, 2024



