It's Happening: Iranian Drones Breach Israeli Air Space
Iran Has Begun Its Attack on Israel
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Sentence to Sum Up His Politics Nowadays
Iran Threatens the U.S. to 'Stay Away' After Launching Attacks on Israel
Lawmakers Send Stern Message to Biden Amid Iran Attack
How Biden's Failed Policies Led the Way for Iran's Attack
Officials Worry Iran Drone Attacks Against Israel Are 'Decoy' and Will Launch 'Faster...
J.K. Rowling Has This to Say About the 'Harry Potter' Stars Who Criticized...
One Study Reveals the Republican Party Is Making a Major Comeback
CBP Releases Shocking New Data On the Amount of Illegals Flown Into the...
TV Host Makes Waves After Refusing to Use Guest's Preferred Pronouns
Biden DHS Offers 'Temporary' Amnesty to 15,000 Ethiopians Living In the U.S.
AP Really Wants You to Believe Illegal Aliens Are the Key to a...
Rand Paul Promises to Drop the Veil On the 'Great COVID Cover-Up'
Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Had to Say About Iran's Attack on Israel

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  April 13, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Jason Allen

Former President Trump argued Iran’s attack on Israel would never have happened if he were in office.

“Before going any further I want to say God bless to the people of Israel—they’re under attack right now,” Trump said Saturday during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. “That’s because we show great weakness. This would not happen, the weakness that we’ve shown, it’s unbelievable and it would not have happened if we were in office. You know that. They know that. Everybody knows that. But America prays for Israel. 

Advertisement

“We send our absolute support to everyone in harm’s way,” the former president continued.  “This is an attack that would not have happened and to think about what we have to go through and the things we’ve put up with, with the border, with no energy independence, with all electric cars…but we will return the world to peace through strength and it’ll happen very quickly. I will revive American strength abroad and we will restore American strength at home. We were respected four years ago all over the world. Today we are considered a joke. It’s not gonna be for long, believe me, it’s not going to be for long.”

On X, people recalled how Trump handled Iran as president.

Recommended

TV Host Makes Waves After Refusing to Use Guest's Preferred Pronouns Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Others resurfaced a clip of Biden saying prior to the 2020 election that he was "worried" it would be Trump who would get the U.S. involved in a conflict with Iran. 


 

Tags: IRAN DONALD TRUMP ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

TV Host Makes Waves After Refusing to Use Guest's Preferred Pronouns Sarah Arnold
It's Happening: Iranian Drones Breach Israeli Air Space Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Sentence to Sum Up His Politics Nowadays Matt Vespa
Lawmakers Send Stern Message to Biden Amid Iran Attack Sarah Arnold
Hamas Just Made a Major Announcement...And the Media Is Nowhere to be Found Matt Vespa
J.K. Rowling Has This to Say About the 'Harry Potter' Stars Who Criticized Her Views on Transgenders Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
TV Host Makes Waves After Refusing to Use Guest's Preferred Pronouns Sarah Arnold
Advertisement