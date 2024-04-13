It's Happening: Iranian Drones Breach Israeli Air Space

Some of the drones launched from Iran appear to have breached Israeli airspace. Air raid sirens are going off across Israel. Jerusalem is under attack. Iron Dome and other anti-aircraft systems have been activated to destroy these vehicles. We have no reports of any casualties from this initial salvo.

WATCH: Israeli interceptions near Jerusalem amid Iranian attack pic.twitter.com/8rAunEpc93 — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) April 13, 2024

Jerusalem is under attack. Explosions in the air now. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 13, 2024

Iran has vowed vengeance against Israel after an IDF airstrike killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Gens. Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi in Syria. In the past, Iran has used its proxies to carry out retaliatory strikes. This assault will be the first time Iran has attacked Israel from its soil.

U.S. defense official: “In accordance with our ironclad commitment to Israel’s security, U.S. forces in the region continue to shoot down Iranian-launched drones targeting Israel. Our forces remain postured to provide additional defensive support and to protect U.S. forces… — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 13, 2024

🚨#BREAKING: United States and British fighter jets are now scrambling intercepting Iranian drones as the first wave of Iranian ballistic missiles is expected to enter Israeli airspace in roughly 15 minutes, according to reports — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 13, 2024

🚨Sirens sounding across Israel🚨 pic.twitter.com/BuDasagr10 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 13, 2024

BREAKING: AIR RAID SIRENS IN MAJOR CITIES IN SOUTHERN ISRAEL — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) April 13, 2024

US and British forces are working to intercept and destroy the dozens of drones that continue to be en route to Israel. Joe Biden went on vacation when he knew an attack was likely. He’s back in Washington, huddled in the Situation Room.