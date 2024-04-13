Iran Has Begun Its Attack on Israel
It's Happening: Iranian Drones Breach Israeli Air Space

Matt Vespa  |  April 13, 2024 7:20 PM
Some of the drones launched from Iran appear to have breached Israeli airspace. Air raid sirens are going off across Israel. Jerusalem is under attack. Iron Dome and other anti-aircraft systems have been activated to destroy these vehicles. We have no reports of any casualties from this initial salvo. 

Iran has vowed vengeance against Israel after an IDF airstrike killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Gens. Mohammad Reza Zahedi and Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hadi Haj Rahimi in Syria. In the past, Iran has used its proxies to carry out retaliatory strikes. This assault will be the first time Iran has attacked Israel from its soil. 

US and British forces are working to intercept and destroy the dozens of drones that continue to be en route to Israel. Joe Biden went on vacation when he knew an attack was likely. He’s back in Washington, huddled in the Situation Room.

