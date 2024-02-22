Wait, That's Why It Took So Long for This Newspaper to Release the...
Tipsheet

Biden's Border Crisis Is Now on Full Display in Times Square Billboard

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 22, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A billboard in Times Square went up on Thursday highlighting how the Biden administration’s failure to secure the border is affecting communities across America. 

The billboard reads, “Hey Joe! If cops aren’t safe because of your open borders, nobody is,” and shows video of NYPD officers getting assaulted by a group of illegal immigrants last month. 

“The Biden administration has allowed the southern border to descend into chaos that is now affecting the entire country," said Elaine Parker, Chief Communications Officer of the Job Creators Network. "Notably, Main Street is facing elevated crime that is increasing operating costs for nearly one-third of brick-and-mortar small businesses, according to our latest polling. It’s also having a chilling effect on consumer foot traffic. President Biden needs to stop playing political games with the southern border.” 

Viewers are then directed to SecureOurBordersNow.com where people can learn more and sign a petition. 

"The Biden administration already has the tools and resources to secure the southern border," site visitors are told. "Tell the White House to act NOW." 

Last month's incident prompted outrage among Republicans and Democrats alike, with a frustrated New York Gov. Kathy Hochul saying, "get them all and send them back!" 

As Katie reported this week, the assaults are continuing to happen. NYPD officers were attacked on Tuesday by illegal immigrants at a taxpayer-funded shelter. 

