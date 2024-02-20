Illegal Immigrants Are Attacking New York Police Officers Again

Illegal immigrants in New York City assaulted a number of police officers Tuesday after refusing to comply with orders at a taxpayer funded shelter.

Migrants Attack NYPD Cops Making Arrest at NYC Randalls Island Migrant Shelter. Full video on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/0mRWNEkXdL — LLN NYC (@loudlabsnyc) February 20, 2024

The latest assault comes after a number of illegal immigrants violently beat two New York police officers in Times Square nearly three weeks ago.

Seventh migrant busted in vicious gang beating of NYPD cops in Times Square: sources https://t.co/QfDEHC35LV pic.twitter.com/kj6AXyd4a9 — New York Post (@nypost) February 13, 2024

The first round of violence prompted Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul to call for deportations, an option she has never promoted for illegal immigrants who commit crimes against everyday New Yorkers.

NEW: Alleged Illegal immigrants who assaulted NYPD officers near Times Square flip off cameras with no remorse after being released without bail.



Deport them all now.



On the issue of deportation, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that she was going to be "checking into"… pic.twitter.com/KAXUxtvnz7 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 1, 2024

Not surprisingly, the illegal immigrants were released and have since committed additional crimes.

Fugitive who assaulted NYPD officers in Times Square arrested again after he attempted to shoplift more than $608 in stolen items.



pic.twitter.com/PlKGey9cFf — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 14, 2024

NEW: Two out of 6 illegals, who brutally attacked NYPD officers in Times Square, NYC, are members of the Venezuelan gang "Tren de Aragua."



Wilson Juarez and Kelvin Servita Arocha, illegal migrants were released without bail by Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg are now back… pic.twitter.com/7uD2NkLKl6 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) February 18, 2024

Meanwhile, the crisis at the border continues with thousands of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States every day.