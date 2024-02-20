The Only Way We’ll Survive
Police, the Media Won't Name KC Shooter Suspects Because They're Minors. There's Just...
Prepare Yourself to Be Labeled a Crazy Person for Wanting Answers About the...
Remember Biden's EV Mandate? Well...
Illinois Mayor Accused of Dressing, Behaving Like Movie Gangster
Nikki Haley Won't Like This New GOP Primary Poll From Her Home State
Three High Profile Figures Indicted in 2021 Assassination of Haitian President
Liberal Comedian Offers a Bribe to Clarence Thomas to Resign
Kathy Hochul's Damage Control After Trump Verdict Doesn't Look Like It Will Work
This British Health Official's Take on Transgender 'Chestfeeding' Is Something Else
It Is Time for More Truth, Transparency and Transformation
Democrat State Asks for Volunteers to House Illegal Immigrants
Argentina and Venezuela Are Warning Examples for the United States
Here's What Happened When Harlem Residents Learned Luxury Building Will Be Turned Into...
Tipsheet

Illegal Immigrants Are Attacking New York Police Officers Again

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 20, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/John Minchillo

Illegal immigrants in New York City assaulted a number of police officers Tuesday after refusing to comply with orders at a taxpayer funded shelter. 

Advertisement

The latest assault comes after a number of illegal immigrants violently beat two New York police officers in Times Square nearly three weeks ago.

The first round of violence prompted Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul to call for deportations, an option she has never promoted for illegal immigrants who commit crimes against everyday New Yorkers.

Not surprisingly, the illegal immigrants were released and have since committed additional crimes.

Recommended

New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the crisis at the border continues with thousands of illegal immigrants crossing into the United States every day. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa
Police, the Media Won't Name KC Shooter Suspects Because They're Minors. There's Just One Problem... Katie Pavlich
Here's What Happened When Harlem Residents Learned Luxury Building Will Be Turned Into Migrant Shelter Guy Benson
Remember Biden's EV Mandate? Well... Spencer Brown
Dad Fact-Checks Daughter's Viral TikTok Saying He Abandoned Her Townhall Video
Who Are The Kansas City Parade Shooters, And Why Don’t We Know? John Nantz

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
New Evidence in the J6 Pipe Bomb Story Is Bound to Cause a Stir Matt Vespa
Advertisement