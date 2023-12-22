Eric Adams Says He Sometimes Gives Himself the Middle Finger

During a press conference to highlight his administration’s accomplishments since taking office, New York City Mayor Eric Adams also acknowledged the ongoing challenges the Big Apple faces. Foremost among them is the illegal immigrant crisis that’s costing the city billions of dollars.

“Not by choice, but out of necessity, our administration has successfully navigated us through the humanitarian crisis and taken leadership on this national problem,” Adams said. “We will work to emerge from this crisis stronger than ever before.”

When asked by a reporter how he would respond to residents who are angry about the steep budget cuts he announced last month to address the illegal immigration crisis, which hit the NYPD and Education Department particularly hard, the mayor was honest.

“Some give me the thumbs up, and some give me the other finger. But that’s New Yorkers.

“I wake up in the morning, look at myself sometimes and give myself the finger,” Adams added.

Democrat NYC Mayor Eric Adams: "I wake up in the morning and sometimes I look at myself and I give myself the finger!" pic.twitter.com/qkh04jJfW0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 21, 2023

Adams' remark comes after his eyebrow-raising answer last weekend when asked during an interview to describe 2023 in one word.

“New York," he responded.

“This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that's open,” he continued. “This is a very, very complicated city, and that's why it's the greatest city on the globe.”

NYC Mayor Eric Adams says that in New York City, "every day you wake up you could experience...a plane crashing into our Trade Center..."



"This is a very, very complicated city, and that's why this is the greatest city on the globe!" pic.twitter.com/T2Xj52xm3C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 18, 2023







