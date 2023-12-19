Thank You, Loyal Readers.
We Have Another Biden Family Member Who's a Tax Delinquent
You Cannot Make Up This Coincidence Concerning Bob Menendez's New Attorney
The Adults Are Back… And Brought Absolute Depravity With Them
It's Been 20 Years Since Newsom Launched His '10-Year Plan' to End Homelessness...
Perverts in the Senate
Biden’s War on Christmas and All Things Holy
One Year After Winter Storm Elliot, Our Grid Problem Remains Dire
Florida Newspaper Trashes Hunters and Anglers as Low Information, Far Right
A Gift That Will Keep on Giving
Senators Rip Sale of US Steel to Foreign Company, Fetterman Vows to Block...
Scholar Allegedly Plagiarized by Gay Explains Why Harvard 'Can't Condemn' Her
Corralling the Asian Bully
Do Absentee and Mail-in Ballots Make It Easier to Pay People for Voting?
Did Eric Adams Really Just Say That in Explaining Why NYC Is 'Greatest City on Globe'?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 19, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ very odd explanation for why he believes the Big Apple is the “greatest city on the globe” is raising eyebrows on social media.

The Democrat’s response, which made reference to September 11, 2001, came during an interview with WPIX-TV’s Dan Mannarino on Sunday.

Adams was asked to name one word to describe 2023 and he responded, “New York.”

“This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that's open,” he went on. “This is a very, very complicated city, and that's why it's the greatest city on the globe.”

Advertisement