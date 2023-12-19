Did Eric Adams Really Just Say That in Explaining Why NYC Is 'Greatest City on Globe'?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ very odd explanation for why he believes the Big Apple is the “greatest city on the globe” is raising eyebrows on social media.

The Democrat’s response, which made reference to September 11, 2001, came during an interview with WPIX-TV’s Dan Mannarino on Sunday.

Adams was asked to name one word to describe 2023 and he responded, “New York.”

“This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that's open,” he went on. “This is a very, very complicated city, and that's why it's the greatest city on the globe.”

