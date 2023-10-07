The US Office of Palestinian Affairs Deletes Its 'Disgraceful' Response to Attack on Israel

The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs deleted a post on X responding to news that Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel in an unprecedented early morning attack, launching thousands of rockets, and killing, injuring, and kidnapping an untold number at the moment.

In condemning the attack, the office, which President Biden established in June of 2022, also urged Israel to "refrain from violence."

“We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred,” the post said. “We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing.”

Deleted but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/DOB0aydO3m — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 7, 2023

After widespread outrage, the post was deleted and State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told the Daily Caller the message “was not approved and does not represent U.S. policy.”

“The United States condemns the terrorist attack against Israel and unequivocally supports Israel’s right to defend itself, as the President and Secretary have both made clear,” he added.

Senator Ted Cruz calls out US Office of Palestinian Affairs at 3:00 AM. They left this post up for 6 hours before finally deleting it. pic.twitter.com/sIBbYo5ydG — Cassie Nguyen (@azn_chic) October 7, 2023

The US Office of Palestinian Affairs did not directly respond to questions of why this post was removed. But they directed me to the posts from Sec. of State Blinken & the NSC spokesperson. https://t.co/hn6caEINeG — Alana Austin (@alana_austin) October 7, 2023

As Katie reported, the Biden administration's initial response to the attack came not from the president but National Security Counsel spokesperson Adrienne Watson, though the commander in chief eventually weighed in.

Tune in as I deliver remarks on the terrorist attacks in Israel. https://t.co/eKm9KtF68U — President Biden (@POTUS) October 7, 2023

In a televised address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel "at war."

“Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war," he made clear.

“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, vowing to “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”



