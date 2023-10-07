Biden MIA as Staffer Releases Statement on New War in the Middle East
Here's Netanyahu's Warning to Palestinian Civilians in Gaza
As Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares State of War, Disturbing Accounts Emerge Along the...
Guess Who Finally Emerged From the Bunker to Give a Statement on Israel's...
LISTEN: Katie and Guy on the 'Tech Leviathan' Going After Townhall
In Switzerland, You'll Get a Prison Sentence for Saying This
'Trans Women' Taking Hormones Are More Likely to Suffer ‘Severe’ Health Conditions
Democrats Are Fed Up With Joe Biden's Handling of the Border
Israel Strikes Back
Chinese Companies, Nationals Indicted After Being Caught Shipping Deadly Fentanyl Chemical...
Now Do You Understand Why Jews Are Paranoid?
Liberal Media Visibly Flustered After Learning Joe Biden's Underwater Polling Numbers
Biden Faces Heat After Handing Out $6 Billion to Iran Amid Israel Attack
Republicans Criticize Biden's 'Irresponsible Policies' As War Rages In Israel
Tipsheet

The US Office of Palestinian Affairs Deletes Its 'Disgraceful' Response to Attack on Israel

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 07, 2023 6:35 PM
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

The U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs deleted a post on X responding to news that Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel in an unprecedented early morning attack, launching thousands of rockets, and killing, injuring, and kidnapping an untold number at the moment.

Advertisement

In condemning the attack, the office, which President Biden established in June of 2022, also urged Israel to "refrain from violence." 

“We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred,” the post said. “We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing.”

After widespread outrage, the post was deleted and State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told the Daily Caller the message “was not approved and does not represent U.S. policy.”

“The United States condemns the terrorist attack against Israel and unequivocally supports Israel’s right to defend itself, as the President and Secretary have both made clear,” he added. 

Recommended

Here's Netanyahu's Warning to Palestinian Civilians in Gaza Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As Katie reported, the Biden administration's initial response to the attack came not from the president but National Security Counsel spokesperson Adrienne Watson, though the commander in chief eventually weighed in

In a televised address, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared Israel "at war."

“Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war," he made clear. 

“The enemy will pay an unprecedented price,” he added, vowing to “return fire of a magnitude that the enemy has not known.”


Tags: WAR ISRAEL TERRORISM HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Netanyahu's Warning to Palestinian Civilians in Gaza Matt Vespa
As Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares State of War, Disturbing Accounts Emerge Along the Gaza Strip Matt Vespa
Guess Who Finally Emerged From the Bunker to Give a Statement on Israel's New War With Hamas Matt Vespa
Progressive City Plans to Hand Out 'Guaranteed Incomes' To Transgenders, Illegal Immigrants Sarah Arnold
Israel Strikes Back Sarah Arnold
Kennedy Family Hero Che Guevara Captured and Killed 56 Years Ago This Week Humberto Fontova

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Netanyahu's Warning to Palestinian Civilians in Gaza Matt Vespa
Advertisement