Tipsheet

'Bodies in the Streets': War Breaks Out After Palestinian Terrorists Infiltrate Israel

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 07, 2023 3:00 AM

War broke out in Israel overnight after dozens of heavily armed Hamas terrorists infiltrated in the south of Israel, entering civilian communities and launching thousands of rocket attacks into the country. Things are "very very bad" with reports of bodies in the streets and dozens taken to local hospitals with life threatening conditions. 

Terrorists took over homes and reportedly a police station in the south, firing at cars driving by and carrying civilians.

Attacks were launched on the heavily populated areas of Tel Aviv and the holy city of Jerusalem. 

The attack comes as Saudi Arabia and Israel are on the verge of a peace agreement and a united front against Iran, the globe's largest state sponsor of terror and top funder of Palestinian terrorism. It's also the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war. 

As reported, the IDF has declared a readiness for war and launched attacks in Gaza overnight. 


