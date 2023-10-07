'Bodies in the Streets': War Breaks Out After Palestinian Terrorists Infiltrate Israel

War broke out in Israel overnight after dozens of heavily armed Hamas terrorists infiltrated in the south of Israel, entering civilian communities and launching thousands of rocket attacks into the country. Things are "very very bad" with reports of bodies in the streets and dozens taken to local hospitals with life threatening conditions.

Advertisement

Some things we can’t report yet. But the situation is very bad. pic.twitter.com/XXkH3KoZeP — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023

🔴 Initial Report: Terrorists have infiltrated Israel from Gaza.

Residents in the area have been asked to stay in their homes.

Details to follow. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2023

Hamas claims to have fired 5,000 rockets towards Israel over the course of two hours



Multiple points of impact reported across the country pic.twitter.com/4Q435F0ono — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 7, 2023

Ashkelon in southern Israel just now, after direct hit by a Hamas rocket from Gaza! pic.twitter.com/R0dGvypZQC — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 7, 2023

Terrorists took over homes and reportedly a police station in the south, firing at cars driving by and carrying civilians.

I can't say how many civilians have been murdered, but from the evidence I've seen, it's going to be a significant amount. — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) October 7, 2023

Following earlier reports of people infiltrating from Gaza, videos are being shared online showing terrorists firing guns from the back of a pickup truck in Israel's southern city of Sderot.



The incident was just confirmed by the IDF, according to Israeli media. pic.twitter.com/4mnwvp0XSa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) October 7, 2023

Hamas terrorists are shooting civilians in an Israeli city. This is crazy. They invaded the country and they’re trying to shoot as many people as they can. As you can see, this video is filmed from inside a family’s home. pic.twitter.com/Wl0AfQ4pgA — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) October 7, 2023

These are Hamas militants entering an Israeli neighbourhood. Unprecedented images from Israel right now. The attack is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/yoh0pFLL5Y — נריה קראוס Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) October 7, 2023

Attacks were launched on the heavily populated areas of Tel Aviv and the holy city of Jerusalem.

NOW: Massive rocket barrages from Gaza continue into Israel. Sirens sounding across the southern and central parts of the country. pic.twitter.com/sz051y99Gt — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 7, 2023

The attack comes as Saudi Arabia and Israel are on the verge of a peace agreement and a united front against Iran, the globe's largest state sponsor of terror and top funder of Palestinian terrorism. It's also the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war.

Advertisement

#OTD, Jews around the world celebrate Simchat Torah and rejoice as we restart the year-long cycle of weekly Torah portion readings. 🕍 🎊



From IDF bases all around Israel, our soldiers wish you a Happy Holiday!



@Oren26c pic.twitter.com/YADohoQQVC — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 6, 2023

As reported, the IDF has declared a readiness for war and launched attacks in Gaza overnight.



