Biden MIA as Staffer Releases Statement on New War in the Middle East

After Hamas infiltrated a number of Israeli communities over night on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war, taking countless hostages and killing hundreds, President Joe Biden is missing in action.

Advertisement

Instead of Biden addressing the issue directly, National Security Counsel spokesperson Adrienne Watson released a statement.

"The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners," Watson said.

Team Biden made a Day 1 decision to pour millions of dollars into Hamas areas. Internal emails show them saying it would boost Hamas terrorism, but they did it anyway.



Then Hamas launched an invasion of Israel.



Team Biden's immediate response was to tell Israel to roll with it. pic.twitter.com/PopoiBo3oM — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 7, 2023

The White House also released the following statement to the press corps:

"Senior national security officials briefed the President this morning on the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. The President will continue to receive updates and White House officials remain in close contact with Israeli partners."

'Bodies in the Streets': War Breaks Out After Palestinian Terrorists Infiltrate Israel

https://t.co/ybX2N4F2sd — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 7, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister officially declared war against Hamas overnight.

Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore the security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked.



The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an… pic.twitter.com/MzKs7tfv4M — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 7, 2023

Israel Declares 'Readiness for War' After Surprise Hamas Attack

https://t.co/CZi7rtTK9H — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 7, 2023







