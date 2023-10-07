'Bodies in the Streets': War Breaks Out After Palestinian Terrorists Infiltrate Israel
Biden MIA as Staffer Releases Statement on New War in the Middle East

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 07, 2023 9:55 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

After Hamas infiltrated a number of Israeli communities over night on the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur war, taking countless hostages and killing hundreds, President Joe Biden is missing in action. 

Instead of Biden addressing the issue directly, National Security Counsel spokesperson Adrienne Watson released a statement. 

"The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. There is never any justification for terrorism. We stand firmly with the Government and people of Israel and extend our condolences for the Israeli lives lost in these attacks.  National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and we remain in close contact with our Israeli partners," Watson said. 

The White House also released the following statement to the press corps:

"Senior national security officials briefed the President this morning on the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. The President will continue to receive updates and White House officials remain in close contact with Israeli partners."

Israeli Prime Minister officially declared war against Hamas overnight. 



