Here's What Target Is Doing to Avoid a 'Bud Light Situation' Over Pride Merchandise

Some Target stores in Southern states have been forced by corporate to move their Pride Month displays from the front of the store to avoid a “Bud Light situation.”

Videos circulating on social media show the massive displays that include “tuck friendly” bathing suits, “gender fluid” mugs, children’s books such as “Bye Bye Binary,” and “I’m not a girl,” among other controversial items.

The outrage among conservatives prompted an “emergency” meeting last week, according to Fox News Digital, with district senior directors and managers told to move the section and reduce its size.

"We were given 36 hours, told to take all of our Pride stuff, the entire section, and move it into a section that’s a third the size. From the front of the store to the back of the store, you can’t have anything on mannequins and no large signage," the Target insider said. "We call our customers ‘guests,’ there is outrage on their part. This year, it is just exponentially more than any other year," the Target insider continued. "I think given the current situation with Bud Light, the company is terrified of a Bud Light situation." The insider, who has worked at the retailer for almost two decades, said Target rarely makes such hasty decisions. They said Friday’s call began with roughly 10 minutes on "how to deal with team member safety" because of the amount of backlash the Pride merchandise has generated, noting that Target Asset Protect & Corporate Security teams were present on the call. (Fox News)

Some of the stores that moved their Pride sections include those in rural South Carolina, Arkansas and Georgia.

In a statement, Target acknowledged the threats it was receiving over the Pride displays, which it said has impacted “our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work.”

"Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” the statement added. “Our focus now is on moving forward with our continuing commitment to the LGBTQIA+ community and standing with them as we celebrate Pride Month and throughout the year."

Target wants you to know that it’s your fault if you don’t want to see trans garbage shoved into children’s faces. Stop shopping at Target. https://t.co/lGtxTLiqkE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 24, 2023

Conservative women should be embarrassed to shop at @Target. Right now a little boy is wearing their “tuck friendly” swim suit, a little girl is wearing a Target brand chest binder, and a creepy trans-satanist is planning his next product line for the Target “Pride Collection.”… https://t.co/FNiOpdOX1N pic.twitter.com/LSckKrE7Ng — Scarlett Johnson (@scarlett4kids) May 23, 2023

In addition to moving displays in some locations, Target also removed items designed by a UK-based satanist from all stores.

Breaking🚨📰



Target spokeswomen confirms all Pride designs by the Satanic designer Abprallen will be removed. ❌



The designers pieces included pentagrams and satanic imagery emblazoned with messages promoting transgenderism and devil worship.



Target is also urgently reviewing… pic.twitter.com/B3i5MNPnV9 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 24, 2023

Target has removed all items from satanic designer Abprallen from the companies website.



A spokesperson confirmed to Reuters earlier today that all items by the designer will be removed from store’s immediately after the backlash. pic.twitter.com/O8jE0mCVwo — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 24, 2023

This is one of the designs from the satanic designer who Target decided to hire to create their new Pride Collection.



The t-shirt features a guillotine and the phrase “Homophobe Headrest.”



Why would @Target employ someone that encourages violence? 🎯 pic.twitter.com/0nHluRe4V3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 24, 2023

The Daily WIre's Matt Walsh urged women to continue boycotting the store to make their voices heard.

Trans ideology has invaded women’s sports, women’s bathrooms, women’s cosmetic lines, and the stores where women shop. I don’t think women should be left alone to deal with it, and I haven’t left them alone, but we need more of them in the fight. A lot more. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 23, 2023

It’s up to conservative women to make the Target boycott work. If you guys mobilize, you could crush Target. It’s up to you. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 23, 2023







