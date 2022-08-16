10 Things to Know for Tuesday

1. It’s Primary Day in Wyoming and that means one thing: Goodbye, Liz Cheney. Other notable races to watch include the GOP Senate primary in Alaska, where Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces a crowded field, but her biggest rival is likely the Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka. The top four candidates will go on to November's ranked choice voting general election. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is also running in the state's special election.

2. New July border numbers show 199,976 illegal immigrants were apprehending attempting to cross the border, a 325 percent increase from the average number of July apprehensions in the Trump years.

3. LA County District Attorney Gascon will not face a recall after the petition to remove him failed to get the required number of valid signatures.

4. Kayleigh McEnany’s sister launched a new dating app for conservatives called, The Right Stuff. “Other dating apps have gone woke. We bring people together with shared values and similar passions,” the app’s website states.

5. A Minneapolis teachers union agreement forces the district to let white teachers go first in the event of layoffs, despite seniority. Per the agreement, the policy is meant to address "past discrimination" by the district, which "disproportionately impacted the hiring of underrepresented teachers in the District, as compared to the relevant labor market and the community, and resulted in a lack of diversity of teachers."

6. President Biden leaves South Carolina today and will be back at the White House to sign the Inflation Reduction Act at 3:30 p.m.

7. The DOJ wants a judge to keep sealed the sworn affidavit for the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last week.

“The affidavit supporting the search warrant presents a very different set of considerations,” the filing reads. “There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed.”

8. In disturbing video, Boston Children’s Hospital details how they mutilate kids for “gender-affirming” surgeries. Following backlash, BCH has reportedly removed some of the videos from YouTube.

Victims of this practice need to stay in hospital for at least a week to ensure tissue from the ‘flaps’ doesn’t die.



The flaps are the slices of forearm that have been fashioned into a neophallus.



Sometimes steel rods coated in silicone are inserted to make it maneuverable. pic.twitter.com/2enSKKrJDA — Billboard Chris ???????? (@BillboardChris) August 14, 2022

They use the inside of the forearm to form the urethra, so hair removal is very important beforehand.



This has to be done regularly for 6 months to a year in advance.



These are wild experiments, of course, and complications are common. Scott Newgent almost died. pic.twitter.com/ikUmJDO7WY — Billboard Chris ???????? (@BillboardChris) August 14, 2022

9. Former FBI agent Peter Strzok wants Americans to trust the FBI after the Mar-a-Lago raid: “the American public should trust what the FBI is doing. You know, what’s funny is I think back the year and a half that I spent with a team looking at Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. There was no concern. There was no outrage on behalf of any Republican as we used search warrants, as we went out and did a very invasive investigation to try and get to the bottom of what she did or didn’t do," Strzok said on MSNBC.

10. Another busload of illegal immigrants arrived in NYC on Monday morning with about 52 people.