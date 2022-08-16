Biden's 'Closed' Border Saw Nearly 200K Illegal Immigrant Encounters in July

The Biden administration's supposedly "closed" and operationally secure southern border saw just shy of 200,000 illegal immigrants encountered in July, per CBP's monthly tracker of encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border. The updated numbers for July bring the 2022 Fiscal Year number of encounters to nearly 2 million.

BREAKING: @CBP July #s are out and just shy of another 200k month (199,976)… bringing the FYTD22 to 1,946,780… @FoxNews https://t.co/7dIyZgMkHO — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) August 15, 2022

The official total number of illegal immigrants encountered by Customs and Border Protection in July was 199,976, down slightly from last July's 213,593 encounters but a drastic increase from the last July of the Trump administration in which just 40,929 illegal immigrants were interdicted by border agents.

Of July's CBP encounters, 13,028 were unaccompanied minors, 42,811 were part of a family unit, and 125,713 were single adults.

And, despite the Biden administration — and Border Czar Kamala Harris — working on supposedly addressing the root causes of mass migration from Mexico and Northern Triangle countries like Guatemala and Honduras, 96,002 of the encounters were of individuals from nations outside the focus of the Biden administration.

The latest numbers from Customs and Border Protection do not reflect so-called "gotaways" that evaded border agents and crossed the southern border into the United States. That number has averaged around 50K per month, putting the total July number of illegal border-crossers well over the 200,000 mark.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel responded to the latest border encounter data, asking "What will it take for Joe Biden to address the devastation and death at the southern border he created with his open border agenda?" before issuing a warning ahead of the midterms that are now less than three months away: "Voters know this is Biden’s border crisis and they will make Democrats face the consequences in November."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration continues to turn a blind eye to the public health, crime, human trafficking, and cartel-enriching crisis that has emerged as a result of its policies. Deadly fentanyl continues to stream into the United States, convicted previously-deported criminals reenter the country, and dozens of individuals on American terror watch lists have been caught trying to sneak into the United States.

Guy pointed out the obvious — that's still denied by the Biden administration — on Twitter: "The border is neither closed nor secure."