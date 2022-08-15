Hmm...MSNBC Trots Out Peter Strzok to Tell Americans to Trust the FBI

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" interviewed disgraced former FBI agent Peter Strzok to reassure Americans that everything is fine within the federal agency after they raided former President Donald Trump's home in Florida.

Host Joe Scarborough downplayed Strzok having strong personal biases against Donald Trump while working on Robert Mueller's Special Counsel investigation. Strzok was later fired from the investigation for the anti-Trump bias.

"So, despite that fact that put that out there the FBI makes mistakes. The church makes mistakes. People make mistakes. They screw up. Should this be any reason for Americans not trust that what the FBI and the DOJ are doing now is in pursuit of protecting classified documents?" Scarborough asked.

"Well, Joe, absolutely, the American public should trust what the FBI is doing. You know, what’s funny is I think back the year and a half that I spent with a team looking at Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. There was no concern. There was no outrage on behalf of any Republican as we used search warrants, as we went out and did a very invasive investigation to try and get to the bottom of what she did or didn’t do," Strzok said.

"So it’s not that the FBI is targeting any one side or the other. What you see is the FBI going out on a day-in and day-out basis objectively investigating allegations of law," he continued. "It just happens that the only thing that tends to come up in the right-wing ecosphere, whether in the media, or on the Hill, or from President Trump are those things where they take a personal affront because it directly impacts them."

Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social on Monday among the items taken from Mar-a-Lago included three passports, one of which is expired.



