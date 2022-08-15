LA County District Attorney Gascon Will NOT Be Facing a Recall

The Los Angeles County Registrar announced on Monday controversial District Attorney George Gascon will not be facing a voter recall because the effort did not meet the minimum number of valid signatures.

RELEASE: Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Completes Petition Verification for District Attorney Recall Attempt; Petition found insufficient to qualify the recall for the ballot.



Over 715,000 signatures were submitted by the recall campaign but County Clerk Dean Logan said almost 200,000 signatures were found to be invalid:

"Based on the examination and verification, which was conducted in compliance with the statutory and regulatory requirements of the California Government Code, Elections Code, and Code of Regulations, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were found to be invalid. To qualify the recall for the ballot, the petition required 566,857 valid signatures; therefore, the petition has failed to meet the sufficiency requirements and no further action shall be taken on the petition."

Reasons for signatures being considered invalid included duplicate signatures, different addresses, mismatching signatures, and addresses that were outside of Los Angeles County. Over 9,000 signatures were not accepted for "other" reasons.

Gascon has been criticized by residents and victims of crime for being too soft on criminals. Chesa Boudin was successfully recalled as District Attorney of San Francisco earlier this year following an effort based on similar reasons.