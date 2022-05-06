Radical Leftist Poses 'Thought Experiment' on Twitter About Murdering Two Conservative Justices

The left has already turned violent in response to the leak of a draft opinion showing the Supreme Court voting to overturn Roe v. Wade. Protests broke out across the country, riot fencing went up around the court, and now abortion fanatics are planning to show up at the conservative justices' homes.

Adding fuel to the fire, one blue check liberal proposed a "thought experiment" about murdering Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito.

Let’s just check in on the Left and…holy shlit pic.twitter.com/VaFheK6IV6 — ULTRA POSO ???? (@JackPosobiec) May 5, 2022

"Interesting real life trolley problem in America now. If you had the chance to kill Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, the two oldest right wing Supreme Court judges should you do it while Biden can get his nominees to replace them confirmed?" wrote gaming journalist Simon Gwynn. "It's interesting as an abstract question but becomes a real conundrum if, say, you're terminally ill and have little to lose yourself, but know that it could save many women's lives in the future."

He later deleted the tweets but said he doesn't think there's anything wrong with "thought experiments," though perhaps Twitter isn't the place for them.

"I've removed my recent two tweets about the US Supreme Court as on reflection they're obviously pretty irresponsible, though I don't think they would be against Twitter's TOS," he wrote. "FYI I don't endorse murdering anyone, but don't think there's anything wrong with thought experiments. Twitter is not often a good place for them, however."

Twitter is not often a good place for them, however. — Simon Gwynn ???? (@SimonGwynn) May 5, 2022

Many wondered how he could tweet such a threat without any consequences from Twitter.